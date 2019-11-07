Bayelsa Guber: Though I’m Still In Court, Vote APC – Lokpobiri Tell Supporters

One of the aggrieved governorship aspirants in Bayelsa state under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has urged all his supporters in the state to vote for his party in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

Lokpobiri, however, insisted on his case against the party which the court has already fixed November 14 as judgement day

LEADERSHIP recalls that Senator Heineken Lokpobiri had approached the courts, challenging the outcome of the September 4 primaries which produced David Lyon as the party’s flag-bearer in the forthcoming governorship election in Bayelsa State.

Speaking after a closed door meeting with the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole and some serving governors of the party, Thursday in Abuja, Lokpobiri, who is the immediate past Minister of state for Agriculture, further stated that he has never condemned the party’s flag bearer, David Lyon, as an incompetent candidate.

“The reason why I’m here is to pay a courtesy call on the National Chairman but having been spoken to on the party in Bayelsa which I have a great respect for and the President. As a very strong member of the APC, I have come to formally tell our chairman and to speak to Nigerians in particular, the electorates in Bayelsa state that all of them should vote for APC regardless of what will happen in the matter that is fixed for judgment on Nov. 14, 2019.

“I told my supporters even before I came for this visit that no matter what happened in court I will remain in APC having served as Minister under this administration. There is no way, because of the outcome of the governorship primary that will make me to leave APC. We are working and campaigning at different level.

“I always advise that anybody that has grievances against the party, the only place to go and resolve those grievances is the court.

“So, whatever is happening in the matter that is pending in the court is not an infraction on any part of our party’s constitution.

