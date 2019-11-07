Bello To Aliyu: Where Is $181m IDB Loan?

Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has asked former Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu to show him where he said the $181 million Islamic Development Bank (IDB) loan was kept.

The governor who spoke yesterday at the presentation of flags to All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship flag bearers in the forthcoming local government elections in the state noted that they did not see money as claimed by the former governor.

According to the governor the former governor will do well by telling his government where the money was kept since he claimed the money was released.

“If the money was released as he claimed, and we did not see it, that means the money is somewhere or with somebody, and if it is not found we can now enjoin EFCC to help us investigate where the money is kept,” the governor said.

He said that if it is established that no money was released to the state, it means the former governor was telling lies adding that as for his government they were telling the truth “because we are not used to lies and mischief.”

The governor, while throwing more light on the IDB loan, said that the loan his government was requesting from IDB was to finalize Minna-Bida road that was still at the level of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) before the board of IDB could sit on the request on whether to give the go ahead or not.

While saying that the Suleja-Minna road was a job for the federal government and beyond the state’s finances, he posited that the state government intervened in the interest of the people using the road.

He urged the people of the state to vote for APC in the forthcoming local government elections in the state as the APC was committed to their wellbeing.

The chairman of APC Niger State, Engr Mohammed Jibril Imam said that APC has performed well enough to gain the confidence of the people. He noted that in Beji the hometown of the PDP chairman that was abandoned for several years under PDP was provided with social amenities like hospital and electricity.

