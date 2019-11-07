Outstanding Performance Appraisal, Reward System and Incentives: Making a Case for Fowler 

For governance to thrive in the best manner that fast tracks development, it is imperative that performance appraisal should be deployed to assess and evaluate the output/efficiency ratio of the Heads of Strategic MDAs and the results of these appraisals used to reward those who achieve outstanding feats. Adopting a highly strategic performance appraisal and reward system can result in a win-win for government and serve as a vehicle for attaining the Next Level agenda seamlessly. This has the tendency to serve as motivation to those who have done well to do even better and a challenge to those whose performance is below par to rev-up their performance.

For deserving public servants, these rewards can include national recognition, tenure renewal and other incentives beyond money. These non-financial rewards place a higher status on the public office holder and provides a platform for enhanced positive feedback to the government since more responsibility has been given with a joint front for greater participation in decision-making. Having efforts noticed and valued can often be a great motivator and encourages employees to stay on with an employer with the best outputs.

Fowler’s performance is the easiest to be noticed because of the direct link between the initial goals set for him by President Muhammadu Buhari and the final outcomes that evident results show. For example, Mr. Fowler has introduced reforms that saw non-oil revenue rise by over a trillion naira, curtailing the excesses of corruption and leading the way for sustainable economic growth plan through diversification of the nigerian economy which hitherto suffered a peculiar strain of Ducth disease. Fowler’s magic wand has helped reverse the hitherto inclining ugly trend and reposition our economy.

Acknowledging Fowler’s performance before his peers (other Heads of MDAs) for his modest accomplishments at FIRS will not be out of place. Appreciating and expressing gratitude for his transformation of our country’s revenue agency becomes highly pertinent at this time, as doing so will express the kind of behavior our nation wants to encourage. Indeed, the government of the day is a government of instant consequences; that does discriminate in dishing out rewards for diligent service or meting out punitive measures for ineptitude.

Factual evidences show that President Muhammadu Buhari rewards outstanding performance as it can be seen that the tenure extensions of all his appointees is basically on merit or national interest. Extension of tenure can be base on merit. Merit here refers to the performance of the appointee which demands that more time is granted him or her to conclude reforms he has initiated because there are actions that need time to actualize.

On the other hand, every new appointee requires time to perfect the mastery of the new environment he or she found himself, more so when the organization is as complex as FIRS. The job of tax collection and diversification is very tasking and require strategic approach to ensure a successfull tax regime. A change in management will definitely distorts the whole system. More so, extending a term of office in the national interest to ensure completion of all strategic projects currently ongoing such as in rail, road, agriculture and social intervention programs.

The gains made at the FIRS require thorough consolidation. We can not afford to embark on a binge of experiments at this point in time with an Agency as sensitive as the FIRS. The collaborative efforts that have been put in p[lace in partnership with the State and Local Governments, the anti graft Agencies and new tax targets can be reversed if no strenghtened measures are adopted.

The results that have been achieved at the Federal Inland Revenue Service can be attributed to and effective Team work led by an efficient Team player who aptly undeerstands the workings of an intricate tax administration process as posed by the Nigerian Tax field. In all Fowler has popped up as a foremost apostle of the can do spirit which Mr. President has brought to the national plinth, he and his likes should be properly repositioned as we proceed on moving Nigeria to the Next Level of development and growth for our economy.

Muhammad Ali writes from Gombe, Gombe State

