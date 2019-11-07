PMB Committed To Success Of Next Level Agenda, APC Chieftain

Non-executive director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Engr. Alozie Mac Solomon has expressed confidence that President Muhammadu Buhari is fully committed to the next level agenda of his administration to reinvigorate the economy of the country.

Alozie stated this while speaking to LEADERSHIP in Umuahia, the Abia state capital on the confirmation of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by the Senate, saying Buhari is here to turn around the economy for good.

He congratulated the member representing the state on the board, Chief Nwogu Nna Nwogu for his reappointment to the board, adding that it came at the most auspicious time in the execution of “the very important agenda of the administration.”

The South East geopolitical zone representative on the board of the REA noted that it was the sterling qualities of the member, his commitment to the success of the NDDC and the administration that endeared him to the president for the reappointment.

He expressed appreciation to a leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Ikechi Emenike for his role in both the appointment and reappointment of the member, saying the entire members of the APC in the state are happy for the leader’s efforts.

He said, “Let me thank our leader, Chief Emenike, the leadership, and members of the 9th Senate for their steadfastness in ensuing fairness, justice and equity in handling the confirmation despite the antics of opposition against the representative.”

The board member said he is proud that the reappointment justified the claims of Emenike, his supporters and loyalists that Nna Nwogu is a committed member of the APC whose commitment to its cause has never been in doubt no matter the situation.

According to him, “It is therefore, my prayer that the Almighty God grants President Buhari the grace for the agenda to succeed and Nna Nwogu the wisdom to serve on the board for the benefit of the state and the country at large.”

