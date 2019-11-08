SPORTS
Dare Demands Review Of Football Administration
Following Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets elimination from the ongoing 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup in Brazil, the minister for sports and youth development Sunday Dare, has called for the review of football administration at all levels in the country.
Sports minister made this known via his official twitter handle yesterday and insisted that timely payment of salaries and allowances are crucial and vital to performance and wellbeing of both coaches and players.
“Nigeria’s performance at the Under-17 World Cup calls for a review. Indeed, our football administration at all levels calls for a review” he tweeted.
“We must exact greater responsibility from those charged with our football administration, timely payment of salaries and allowances vital”.
The minister also charged football administration live up to the task in discharging their duties.
Recall, that the five-time world champions bowed out of the cadet tournament after a shock 3-1 loss to the Netherlands on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, it is understood that the future of Golden Eaglets coach Manu Garba is in doubt following the team’s dismal performance in Brazil.
As things stand, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is not planning to announce Garba’s sack because his contract with the Nigeria U17s expires in the coming weeks.
