Exclusively Woman: Kogi, Bayelsa Polls: Any Hope For Female Aspirant?

Come November 16, 2019, the people of Kogi and Bayelsa states will head to the polls to elect a governor. JOY YESUFU, in this report, looks at the chance of electing a female governor in any or both of the states and what they stand to gain afterwards.

Next weekend, Kogi and Bayelsa states will hold their gubernatorial elections to determine who will steer the ship of the state for the next four years.

As we count down to November 16, the date set aside by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct the state elections, one thing is still very certain, the number of female aspirants as still very low as in the case of general elections held earlier in the year.

It is no longer news that the Nigeria political terrain has become tougher for women as it is basically money politics where only the rich men can win elections in most cases.

In 1999, Nigeria transited from military rule to democratic governance. Despite the return of democracy, however, women are yet to occupy up to 15 per cent of elective positions in a country where the voting population of both men and women are almost equal.

Not only has no woman been elected president, none has been elected vice president nor elected as governor in Nigeria’s 19 years of democracy.

According to figures by the National Population Commission (NPC) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in April, Nigeria has a population of about 193 million people with approximately 51 per cent males and 49 per cent females.

The population figure has, however, never turned in favour of women in elective positions.

An analysis by women rights activists ahead of the 2015 election predicted that women would record low representation. The outcome of that year’s election justified the prediction.

Nigeria is signatory to the Beijing declaration(affirmative action) that stood for women’s inclusion in governance, also most political parties have enshrined women’s quota in their constitution but it is the constitution which none of the political parties respect.

Barely one week to the elections, the states are yet to see strong female voices or showing any sign that a woman can stand a chance of winning the governorship elections in any of the states.

Kogi state has three female candidates, Eniola Banida of the African Democratic Congress, Aisha Audu Young People’s Party and Natasha Akpoti of the Social Democratic Party.

While Bayelsa state has three female contestant namely ; Seiyefa Fetepigi Eche of the Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC), Oguawa Nengimoyo contesting under the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Clement Blessing Azibanagbal of thMega Party of Nigeria (MPN)

Addressing journalists while playing host to one of the Kogi female gubernatorial aspirant, National President of the National Council of Women Society, Mrs Gloria Shoda said over the years, women have not been happy with the fact that Nigeria is one of the lowest ranking in the gender gap index in politics and governance in Africa and the rest of the world.

According to the Human Development index in Gender Inequality in 2015 , Nigeria ranked 152 out of 188 countries and in 2017 ranked 118 out of 192 countries.

She said “The breakdown of our lagging behind shows that we still have no female governors in the country amongst other gender deficiencies.

Despite the fact that 88 women vied for the gubernatorial in the last election cycle in March 2019, none of them won.

“For the entire election, 2970 female contestants vied for different posts, but only 62 won their elections overall, while female political participation increased, female elective representation in our legislatures, particularly the National Assembly has dropped.

In some states there are slight increases in the number of female legislators in the Houses of Assembly; and we have only four deputy-governors in Ogun, Enugu, Rivers and Kaduna States and no female governors. The outcome for the elections for female candidates was dismal indeed.

“NCWS believes that we should not wait for the next election cycles in 2023, before we take a public stand to say we will support female candidates across party lines.

In the Banquet held for Female Ministers / Legislators on 21st October, 2019, among the take home of that event is the Council’s firm commitment to strengthen women’s resolve for political placements at all levels of governance.

Thus, when we learnt that there were several female candidates who have stepped forward for the Kogi elections, we took the step to support and urge the electorate to look in their direction, by considering their manifestos and reflecting on how it aligns with their aspirations for the state.

For the avoidance of doubt, we are not here to say an electorate should vote and support women for the sake of it, but to say, competent and visionary women have stepped forward and they should be given a chance to demonstrate what they can do”

Shoda said women’s visions for nation building should be acknowledged and given all the energy, publicity and support to become reality through a clean, free and fair election at any time urging the media to see themselves as stakeholders in the democratic project in Nigeria, and to stay true to the cause of all politicians.

“It is no secret that portrayal of female candidates sometimes leaves a lot to be desired because they find themselves a focal point of issues that are not related to their campaigns” she added.

In her response, candidate for the Young Progressive Party and former First Lady of the state, Mrs Aisha Abubakar said if elected , she will stand by Nigerian women at all times.

“I believe that if I am elected into government which by Gods grace I will be, the amnesty programme will be my first point of call because our youths need to do better, we will send them for scholarships and send them to the naval base already built in Kogi, even the dredging will provide them with jobs, I am committing myself to the development of Kogi state.

“I am an international negotiator and financial adviser, every project that I will embark upon will be with the citizens of Kogi in mind and I am not worried about the money for the projects because I have international connections and contacts” she said.

As the days draw closer, Nigerian women are asking for a change by giving one of the female contestants opportunity to govern one if not both states. Women will sure do better in governance if given the chance.

Observers are of the opinion that since women are mothers, they know the pain and needs of the family and state at large more than their male counterparts, so if given the privilege, they will do better in governance. Kogites and Bayelsans, the ball is in your court for better and sustainable future for your indigenes. Vote for a female governor.

