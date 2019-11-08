NEWS
FG Orders Termination Of Cash Payments At NIPOST Offices
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami has directed the Post Master General, Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) to suspend with immediate effect, all existing cash payment plans within its establishments nationwide.
A statement signed yesterday by the minister’s spokesperson, Mrs. Uwa Suleiman, stated that the directive follows report that some unscrupulous elements have been taking undue advantage of the cash payment system under NIPOST to engage in corrupt practices.
Pantami said the Post Master General is to ensure that all its offices revert to Point of Sales (PoS) and bank teller transactions immediately. “The general public and all customers of NIPOST, are hereby encouraged to insist on Point of Sales (PoS) or bank teller transactions, when conducting business with NIPOST,” he said.
According to the minister, “the directive is a temporary measure in the interim to tackle corruption, as we are currently working on fully automating the systems as a permanent solution to the challenge.”
In the same vein, he directed the Post Master General, to immediately implement strategies that will bring an end to unnecessary delays, in its service delivery to customers. He said the current trend of delays in postal services will not be condoned by his office under whose purview, the supervision of NIPOST falls.
“The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, and the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy are committed to protecting the rights of all Nigerians and will not tolerate any acts of corruption under its watch,” ended the statement.
