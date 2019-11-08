LASG Enacts New Law On Cancer Awareness, Treatment

In a bid to curb the menace of cancer in Lagos state, the State House of Assembly has enacted a law on awareness and treatment of cancer.

The Deputy Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Wasiu Eshinokun-Sanni, who disclosed this at the Pink October Lagos Walk and Cycle Against Cancer, in Lagos, said the Lagos state government is working towards ensuring that all residents in the state have access to the treatment of cancer.

“Both men and women should have access to screening and treatment of cancer. The Pink October Lagos Walk and Cycle Against Cancer should not be a one off campaign. We have to continue to do this on a regular basis in order to effectively tackle the menace of cancer, hence the reason for the enactment of the law recently,” he added.

Acting Executive Director of Project PINK BLUE, Emeka Nwagboso, said Lagos state is known for making histories in many issues, adding that the state was among the first states to kick-start state cancer control plan.

As at today, Lagos has one of the best cancer treatment facilities in Nigeria and West Africa, says Nwagboso, while appealing to the Lagos State government to make history again and save millions of Lagosians from late detection of breast cancer by introducing mandatory state-wide breast cancer screenings in all the local governments in Lagos state.

“Believe me, once Lagos introduce this, many states will follow and we can reduce late detection of breast cancer by 50 per cent, says the acting ED.

While applauding the Lagos state house of assembly for the enactment of the law, a 10 year breast cancer survivor and Board Supervisor, Project PINK BLUE, Khadijat Banwo-Fatai, has however pleaded with the state government to establish mandatory cancer screenings in all health facilities within the state.

Banwo-Fatai said, “Several years ago, the government established mandatory HIV/AIDS screenings in all facilities, once anyone visits the healthcare centre, he or she is immediately undergoes HIV/AIDS screenings.

“If we apply same method to breast cancer, we can reduce breast cancer deaths. As at today, over 80 per cent of breast cancer cases presented to doctors are at late stages 3 and 4. I had breast cancer 10 years ago and I am alive today, because it was discovered early.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

