SPORTS
Nigeria Is Ready For IOC President’s Visit – Gumel
The President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engr, Habu Gumel, stated that all adequate preparation has been put in place to formally welcome the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President, Dr Thomas Bach into the country.
Bach, a German lawyer and former Olympic fencer will be on a two day working visit from Wednesday, November 13 to Thursday 14 2019, where he is expected to pay a courtesy visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of youths and sports, Mr Sunday Dare, will join him to commission the Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa (ANOCA) Headquarters building in Abuja.
Gumel mentioned that this will be the second time a seating IOC president will be visiting Nigeria, the first being the coming of Dr Jaques Rogge in 2009 which was a historic visit.
Gumel, further informed that the IOC boss will visit Aduvie International School Jahi, Abuja a NOC Partner School and the visit will also see a discussion take place between the IOC visiting delegation, Nigeria’s Olympians and the ANOCA scholarship holders.
The IOC President will be accompanied by the 54 Presidents of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) and some other dignitaries.
