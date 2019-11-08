Zonta Int’l: 100 Years Of Women Empowerment, Advocacy

Zonta International marked its centenary anniversary worldwide today, being 8th of November, 2019. In this piece, ANTHONY AWUNOR looks at their activities in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

Formed in 1999 with headquarters in Illinois, United States, Zonta International will be celebrating its 100 years of its existence worldwide. The organization with over 30,000 members is a global service organisation with the mission of advancing the status of women in the society cutting across the globe.

Some of the countries where the Zonta empowerment programmes have impacted positively on the life of women include: Nigeria, Madagascar, Jordan, Syria, Liberia, Rwanda, Vietnam, Guatemala City, Guatemala, and San Salvador, El Salvador, Sri Lanka, Bolivia, Niger, Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bosnia, Burkina Faso, Nepal and India.

Others are: South Africa, Chile, Senegal, Philippine, Bangladesh, Ghana, Togo, Egypt, Brazil, Sierra Leone, Uruguay, Mexico, Argentina, Botswana, Comoros Island, Thailand, Zimbabwe, Germany, Hungary and Turkey.

Speaking on the activities of Zonta International globally, President of Zonta Club of Lagos 1, Dr. Anastacia Gbem said that the club is happy to join the rest of the world and other members of Zonta International to celebrate its 100 years of existence.

Dr. Gbem who is also the legal adviser of the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) said that Zonta Club of Lagos 1 has equally keyed into the global initiative just as they have also joined the United Nations (UN) to support the Girl Child.

Part of these efforts, Gbem said was the recent hosting of 100 college girls in an airport excursion at the Murtala Mohammed Airport (MMA2) in Ikeja Lagos.

She said that the excursion was designed to support the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) NextGen professionals which is targeted to encourage the next generation of professionals that can continue to pioneer the work and pilot the work of aviation industry, stressing that particular emphasis is on the girls because there is already a gap.

The club president hinted that they are specifically running an Amelia Earhart scholarship which awards up to $10,000 scholarships annually to about 30,000 students worldwide that are pursuing advanced level degrees in the area of Aerospace.

She emphasised on the key roles Amelia Earhart, a key member and one of the pioneers of the organisation played in the evolution of the organization, stressing that the pioneer female aviator made records by flying solo across the Atlantic Ocean for the first time.

The Zonta Club of Lagos 1 President noted that between 1888 to1990 Zonta organised a workshop in Nigeria in collaboration with the United Nations International Research and Training Institute for the Advancement of Women (INSTRAW) with the theme: “Women, Water Supply and Sanitation”.

According to reports from International Service Project files, Zonta International Service Program Highlights, $50, 000 was spent on the project that focused on involving women more efficiently in all aspects of water supply and sanitation projects.

The report further stated that the club will also spend additional fund of $1,000,000 from 2018 to 2020, starting with “Let Us Learn Madagascar: an integrated program for adolescent girls with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) USA.

“Let Us Learn Madagascar” addresses education and gender inequity in Madagascar through approaches targeted toward adolescent girls. Zonta’s continued support of this project is expected to allow for more than 20,000 girls to realize their right to an education in a secure and protected environment.

The report equally indicated that an additionally, 600 children will benefit from catch-up classes and 200 students will benefit from four new classrooms with water points, latrines and school equipment.

To improve the resilience and empowerment of Syrian refugee and vulnerable Jordanian women with UN Women, the club within the period, also spent $1,000,000 in reducing poverty among Jordanians and refugees.

This project is expected to improve Syrian refugee and Jordanian women’s access to sustainable and decent employment, coupled with protection services and community leadership/engagement, to enable greater equality and reduced violence against women.

Towards Elimination of Obstetric Fistula and Reduction of Maternal and Newborn Mortality in Liberia with UNFPA, the report shows that, more than 1,000 women and adolescent girls received treatment and more than 200 fistula survivors completed the rehabilitation program and were successfully reintegrated into their communities, with another $1,000,000 expended on the programme.

However, in 2014, Liberia was hit by the Ebola outbreak and the number of new cases of fistula began rising but Zonta’s continued support allowed United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to scale up its capacity in order to eliminate obstetric fistula.

In Rwanda, the club between 2014 to 2016, in a bid to meet up with its target on Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission (PMTCT) of HIV and Gender-Based Violence in Rwanda continued to work with the U.S. Fund for UNICEF to contribute to a nation free of AIDS and new HIV infection among children, adolescents, women and families. This $800,000 project according to the report, is part of the efforts to support the national scale-up strategy for One Stop Centers; and to invest in community-based prevention of violence against women and children.

In the health sector, from 1972 to 1974, Zonta also provided $80,000 worth of Mobile Medical Units project in Ghana in cooperation with the U.S. Fund for UNICEF which served the health needs of children and mothers in rural areas of Ghana.

From 1962 to 1976, Zonta International supported the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for the Vocational and Teacher Training Center for Women in Ramallah, Jordan which incidentally was Zonta’s first in partnership with a UN agency which gulped $309,945.

According to the report, Zonta International from 1996 to 1998 Strategised to Eradicate Violence Against Women and Children (ZISVAW) which was the first international service project administered by Zonta International.

ZISVAW which is a $175, 000 project was however, created to improve education and increase awareness of violence against women and children and was adopted as an ongoing program of Zonta International at the Zonta International Convention in Paris in 1998.

For 2 years starting from 2000 to 2002, Zonta ventured into the $350,000 project in Burkina Faso which entails Prevention of Female Genital Circumcision (FGC) in Burkina Faso, Phase II with the U.S. Fund for UNICEF

In doing this, Zonta International continued its commitment to reducing the incidence of female genital circumcision by expanding its support to this UNICEF project in seven additional provinces in Burkina Faso.

Building on the 1998-2000 International Service Project in Burkina Faso, the second phase expanded the extensive public education, training and awareness raisin raising efforts necessary to reduce the incidence of FGC in targeted populations by 50 percent by 2002.

According to the report, Zonta in 1988 to 1990 facilitated Textile Production Project in Guatemala in cooperation with the U.S. Fund for UNICEF, This $50,000 project, it stated, supported the purchase of equipment and materials and the training of women to improve textile production, nutrition, gardening and food conservation.

One area that Zonta has made huge impacts is in the area of Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV and Gender-Based Violence in Rwanda with the U.S. Fund for UNICEF worth $500, 000.

As it is, there is an ongoing partnership between Zonta and the U.S. Fund for UNICEF which has continued to focus on the prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV by providing the full range of family package services at 20 UNICEF-supported PMTCT sites throughout Rwanda.

In addition, the project worth $500,000 sought to expand holistic care and services at support centers for survivors of domestic and gender-based violence to ensure access to proper medical, legal, psychosocial and police support.

There is also an additional $100,000 contribution from District 20 in honor of Past International President Helvi Sipilä supported the Matyazo Health Center in Rwanda.

