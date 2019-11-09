APC Warns Against Rigging, Box Snatching In Bayelsa Gov Poll

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned that it would not tolerate any form of rigging and ballot box snatching in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State.

Jigawa state governor, Abubakar Badaru gave the warning yesterday when he spoke with State House correspondents after the Jumat prayer at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him “We will not tolerate any form of rigging or ballot box snatching and if it is done that way, APC will win with a landslide.”

He advised the people of Bayelsa to remain peaceful, and do ”one man-one-vote, one -woman-one-vote, and we know we will win.”

The governor who earlier met with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, for about thirty minutes before the Jumat prayers, said that the APC is prepared for the Bayelsa election, expressing optimism that the party would win the November 16 governorship election.

He said, “we are very very ready and the stake is open for us to take.”

On the allegations by the opposition party PDP that the APC was recruiting one thousand thugs to distort the election in Kogi State, he said that he was not aware of such allegations.

He, however, said, “I am chairing Bayelsa election I am not chairing that of Kogi. But I know, none of our member would go against the law. The governor in Kogi is responsible for the security of the state and he has done well in terms of security, so can anyone accuse him of employing thugs? ”

Asked on the chances of APC in the guber election the Jigawa governor said, the party has a very high chance of winning the election.

”You have seen our rally, you have seen PDP’s rally, you have seen and heard of many big wigs going out of PDP and joining us. That is a clear indication that they are with us and that success is with us. ”

When asked if adequate security has been put in place to guarantee peaceful conduct of the election, Badaru said, ”I think that is a federal government issue. The federal government promised to provide security and I believe this question should be directed to the security agencies, mine as a party man, I supervise the election as the governor appointed to look after the election.”

