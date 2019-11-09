FG Urged To Prioritise Healthcare Financing By Budgetary Allocation

The Federal Government has been urged to priorities the healthcare sector through proper budgetary allocation to improve the sector and to help address health challenges in the country.

The call was made by the African representative of Norland Industrial Groups, Amb. Romeo Ode, during a seminar and empowerment program held in Abuja.

Ode said adequate utilization of available funds by the government would help to improve the health sector to improve the standard of life in the country.

“Health is very important and that is why people say health is wealth and you need to be healthy to make and enjoy money. It is an error that people neglect their health in pursuit of money and at the long run you see them spending all their money for treatment. The number of federal hospitals in the country are faced with a number of challenges and cannot cater for the rapidly growing population.

“Norland is a health care revolution that deals with different kinds of health products and we have products that can take care of degenerating diseases that can only be managed but not cured,” he stated.

He recommended that there should be non-discrimination of individuals seeking medical care and transparency in the availability of healthcare information to the public.

He, however, called on Nigerians to key into the Norland Empowerment Programs especially in the health and socio-economic advantage of its products for healthy living.

According to him, some Federal Government funded hospitals in the country had insufficient machines to treat cancer, in spite of the apparent increase in the number of Nigerians down with the disease.

