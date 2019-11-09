House Minority Leadership Crisis Deepens As PDP Insists On Suspension Of Elumelu, Others

The minority leadership tussle in the House of Representatives took a deeper crisis dimension yesterday, with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) insisting that its suspension of the House minority leader, Hon Ndudi Elumelu and others subsists.

The party maintained that the suspended members of the party could not conduct any business of the party at whatever level until disciplinary measures have been concluded on them.

Accordingly, PDP maintained that the affairs of the party’s caucus in the House should be organised and managed by Hon. Kingsley Chinda, Hon Yakubu Barde, Hon Chukwuka Onyema and Ho Muraina Ajibola.

The party’s position was contained in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbodinyan.

The PDP leadership had suspended its House minority leadership team comprising Hon Ndudi Elumelu, Wole Oke, Lynda Ikpeazu, Anayo Edwin, Gideon Gwadi, Toby Okechukwu and Adekoya Abdul-Majid.

Their nomination by the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, as minority leaders was against the list sent to the House by the party, which nominated Chinda as minority leader, Chukwuka Onyema as deputy minority leader, Yakubu Barde as minority whip and Muraina Ajibola as deputy minority whip.

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, had accused a Board of Trustees (BoT) committee of corruption in its investigation on the emergence of Hon Elumelu’s team against the party’s directive.

But PDP National Working Committee (NWC), while clarifying its position on the PDP Caucus at the House of Representatives yesterday, said it would not reward disloyalty nor allow anyone other than the party to impose their choices on them with the sole aim of annihilating or stifling the voice of the opposition.

The party said, “That the suspension placed on some PDP members who connived with others to supplant the party decision with regards to party positions in the House is subsisting and has not been lifted. The suspended members of the party cannot therefore conduct any business of the party at whatever level until disciplinary measures have been concluded.

“That the National Working Committee (NWC) in its wisdom, knowing that nature abhors a vacuum and consistent with its position on the matter which has not changed, directed that the affairs of the PDP Caucus of the House of Representatives be organized and managed by: Hon. Kingsley Chinda, Hon. Yakubu Barde, Hon. Chukwuka Onyema and Hon. Muraina Ajibola.

“That the members mentioned in paragraph 3 above have the express mandate and authority of the PDP to lead its Caucus at the House of Representatives; that the PDP under our leadership will not reward disloyalty and will not allow anyone other than the party to impose their choices on us with the sole aim of annihilating or stifling the voice of the opposition.

“All PDP NASS members and organs are to note this and accord the irreversible party choices the necessary support to execute the party’s mandate in distinction as they have been doing so far.”

