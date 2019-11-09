Internet Posts Query State Of Wada’s Mental Health

Facebook posts reportedly linked to the Chief of Staff to the Kogi State Governor spread over the social media have alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the November 16 governorship election, Engr Musa Wada, is unfit to govern the state due to the state of his mental health.

The posts with some documents awash the social media also alleged that Wada was admitted to the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba in 2005 for delusion with distorted speech as a result of substance abuse.

These claims have, however, been debunked by the Wada/ Aro Campaign Council of the PDP which described them as wicked, terrifying and spurious lies aimed at blackmailing the candidate before the electorate.

But the documents on the social media among others alleged that the PDP candidate’s patient number at the hospital was 001364 and that the ailment runs in the family.

Recall that in the build up to the 2011 elections in Kogi State, documents emerged on the mental state of Capt. Idris Wada with a record of mental disorderliness from the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

The elder Wada’s mental state on admission was one of paranoid delusions and auditory hallucinations according to his medical record. Till date, no medical record from the UCH has confirmed Idris Wada as a discharged patient of the psychiatric unit.

In a report published by a national newspaper, an affidavit deposed to by Uchechukwu Clement, a lawyer, stated that contrary to claims by Wada on oath under part B, Article E Question 1 “Idris Wada had at a point been adjudged to be of unsound mind”.

That Idris Ichalla Wada is actually an un-discharged psychiatric patient of the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan.

That Idris Wada was admitted into the psychiatric unit of the UCH Ibadan on 7th April 1976 with Card No. 399346 on referral from Dr. V.O. Anosika of Estate Clinic Group for Schizophrenic illness” That Idris Wada’s mental state on admission was one of paranoid delusions and auditory hallucinations according to his medical record among others.

A chieftain of the PDP from Kogi East, Abdulai Umoru, said that his fears were that the running mate to Musa Wada, Sam Aro, might be aware of Wada’s mental state and in the event that he wins the election might collude with the Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Mathew Kolawole, to impeach him on health grounds; thereby depriving Ighala Kingdom of the governorship seat.

An APC chieftain, Olorunfemi Obalemo, said, “How can a state of over 4 million people be governed by persons with psychiatric disorder?”

Reacting to the allegations, the deputy director Wada/ Aro campaign council, Austin Okai, said that the documents presented in the social media were concocted and circulated by the ruling party because of the fear of an imminent defeat in next week’s governorship election.

He said the same “bundle of lies” were also used in 2012 against his brother, Capt Idris Wada, when he was contesting for the governorship adding “these spurious lies will fail again” even as he said the PDP candidate will come out victorious in next week governorship election.

Okai called on the traditional media not to be misled by ‘the garbage’ in the social media saying they were free to do their discreet investigations especially in the hospital mentioned so that they can unearth the truth

Also reacting, Mallam Abuh Wada, a family member of Wada Ejiga family, told our reporter that it was purely a campaign of calumny. “Was it that Musa Wada is sick that this government failed in all facets of human endeavour as a government? This assertion culminates to add that this government cannot perform even if given another opportunity, if there is any government to be checked, they are the one to be checked”, he added.

Dauda Suleiman a member of the Wada campaign organisation in his reaction said, “They are merely trying their last hope which is none issue, was Capt Idris Wada not widely speculated to be sick in the head but under such allegation that he was sick he performed creditably in the administration as governor more than those who are well. It is a planned desire to thwart the focused purposeful drive to fix Kogi State.”

