Makeup Is Like Cement, Quality And Quantity Used Matter – Adeola

Makeup artistry has in recent times become a much sought-after value-laden skill that can turn a fledging creative with a flair for it to the CEO of a business empire in the shortest time possible. MILLICENT AREBUN ONUOHA and CHIDINMA ABARAONYE chatted with Adeola Odukayo, founder of Olah Makeovers and Beauty Concept, to discuss the pros, cons and competitive edge of the booming industry

The journey so far

My name is Adeola Odukayo. I am the creative director of Olah Makeovers and Beauty Concept. We are into complete makeovers which range from makeup, gele tying through nails and more. My journey to where the brand is today is eventful. Before you start anything you have to train under someone, then after training come constant practice and consistency. One has to be consistent because it is not just all about going for the training and starting up immediately. You have to also promote your brand, you can’t be shy or be quiet about what you have passion for, you have to tell people. By doing this, some people will let you work on them, which gets you paid and before you know it, you grow.

How essential is training in your line of business?

I have always had a passion and affinity for makeovers but I knew I still needed to go for training. I started by going on YouTube because even YouTube to me is training because if you don’t buy data, you cannot have access to YouTube. By buying data, going on YouTube, watching videos and other practices of some people I trained initially. Training, in my opinion, doesn’t have to be physical, one-on-one training but I wasn’t really satisfied with YouTube because I had somebody I loved her work so much. So I still went further to pay to be trained by her and I graduated before starting my business. Since then, I have been in the business I’ve started on my own and I’m growing, to God be the glory. The brand is officially two years plus.

What does makeup mean to you?

Makeup is all about influencing someone’s beauty. I’ll say ‘influencing’ because we are all created in the image of God, but I believe makeup is like when we wear clothes, we see the shape of our body very well but when we are naked we will be like see my big tummy. Therefore, I see the face being naked and by the time you do makeup on it then you will see more of the beauty of the features of that particular person. In a nutshell, you will see more of God’s beauty in the person.

Why makeup and makeovers?

I chose makeup because I like anything that has to do with beauty and creativity and makeup is all about creativity. If you are not creative you cannot do makeup because by the time we set a table and you see all our makeup tools; you begin to wonder how well one person can put all these things together. For instance, using a dark powder, a light powder, eye shadow, concealer, foundation, lipstick, all these in different colours and hues; by the time you put all those things together on an individual’s face, if you are not creative enough, it cannot come out well. So makeup is all about creativity and I love anything that has to do with creativity and the beauty of a woman. I like it when a woman can build up confidence in herself. One of the advantages of makeup is that it helps you to build confidence in yourself.

What is your favourite part of being a makeup artist?

My favourite part is the freedom to be creative. I love it when my clients are calm and they let me do my thing, and the most part is when my clients love what I’ve just created on their face. It gives me so much joy. There is no point when you work on someone and the person doesn’t get to like it even with payment, you will still feel incomplete because you know your client is happy with the way she looks. Though there are some clients that whatever you do for them they are not satisfied though. Despite that, it’s all about my client liking my job because it keeps the business going.

It seems MUA’s are almost a dime a dozen these days, how do you retain your customers amid such fierce competition?

The sky is enough for everybody, the population is growing every day, people are growing, while some people are getting outdated, some people are coming into it. Your being consistent also matters, being good at what you do. When you accommodate your customers so well, treat them well, do what they like, you stay relevant. Every picture around my studio is my work. Also, everything on my Instagram page is what I did personally, that is what I’ll do to your face. Evolve, makeup is all about evolving. Use good products. I treat my tools so well, I sanitize them to avoid a reaction.

What makes your work unique?

That’s my creativity. When I see my work I know it. I have customers that have been patronizing me since I started and still patronizing me, because each time they come, I create something new for them, it’s still the same signature. The look today is not going to be the same look they got the last time. Creativity in different forms. Your personal makeup signature always matter. When people see your work they know it’s your work because you do it uniquely. You have to create a signature look that wherever your work is, they will relate it to you.

What is your driving force?

My customers, because they keep my business going. How many makeup looks do I want to wear on my face? They come with different demands. Some will say I want this type of gele and I’ll be wondering I have not tied this gele before but I’ll try and get it; if not the exact but something similar because when there is no customer, the money does not come in.

Major challenges

Those fake competitors. Some people will go on the internet and steal pictures and when they are asked to do a replica, they can’t. This causes hesitation and doubt in people’s mind when some come for business. When someone doubts my works most of the time I give them my Instagram page. Also, some people don’t know the worth of makeup yet. We also try to keep up with quality products which do not come cheap, so it saddens my heart when people come and negotiate so poorly and it will be as if you are proud when you tell them you can’t. It’s not easy to convince people about the quality products I’m using, people tend to beat down the price ridiculously. Also, teary eyes can be so annoying. Tears, sweat, are natural but it’s not always easy, especially for those who have sensitive eyes. This is not always easy because it gives extra time to patch up.

Despite the challenge in using quality products, why do you still retain quality products?

Quality is quality, cheap is cheap, fake is fake, they cannot be compared. In as much as you want to attend to customers, you cannot attend to everybody. One thing about makeup is that fake or lower quality products cannot give you what you want depending on your level of creativity. As for me, less quality product is a no-no, the fake is a no-no. There is this effect a makeup artist will want to see but can’t see it when using a fake product or less quality product. I compare makeup like cement, the quality and quantity of cement you use matters.

How are you able to meet up with the ever-evolving beauty trend?

You too have to trend. When the world is revolving, you have to revolve. As a business person, you have to be up to date. Trending means up to date. You can’t just say “this is how I’m doing my own ooo if they like they should be doing their own, is none of my business”. Wow, your customers want that new thing so you have to learn. In makeup, you have to always be trendy.

Inspiration

I love influencing people’s beauty, there are many people I have influenced their style of dressing. I like confidence in a woman and makeup is one of the things that build confidence in a woman. I love to bring out the beauty in a woman and as a consequence build confidence. Who says you are not fine, who says you can’t dress well, don’t be shallow-minded. You cannot go to a gathering and be left out. Makeup makes you feel among.

Achievements

My customer range is growing. When I started, it was from my house now I have a place and I pay the bills and it has not collapsed so far.

Where do you see your brand in the next 10 years?

I see myself doing makeup for the First Lady of Nigeria, for rich people that will pay me without negotiation. For influential people in society. I see myself growing.

Makeup must-haves

A lip balm and lipstick(red or purple).

Advice to upcoming makeup artists

Be consistent and train well. Go for an upgrade when you have the money, go on YouTube, use good products.

