Nigeria Airforce Carries Out Counter Terrorism Simulation In Niger

In view of the need to strengthen air power in counter terrorism, the Nigerian Airforce has carried out its 2019 counter-terrorism simulation exercise in Niger State.

The simulation was in a bid for the airforce to integrate air and ground counter-terrorism operations.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar, said integrating ground and air counter-terrorism operations will go a long way towards combating the increasing banditry attacks and reducing terrorism in Nigeria.

He said this while speaking to newsmen in Minna, after the counter-terrorism simulation exercise tagged “Baban Naushi”. He added that the exercise is carried out as part of the effort of the Nigerian Airforce to find solutions to security challenges facing the nation.

According to him, “This simulation exercise is one of the exercises the Nigerian Airforce have put together in order to build the required capability, so that we can fully integrate air and ground operations.

“Ultimately, our desire is to perfect what we are doing here and to extend it to other sister services, particularly the Nigerian Army, who we are working closely with to come and see how we can work together in order to deal with the problems facing our country.” he added

Air Marshal Abubakar noted that, “Airpower is very critical to any military operation. It has continued to play a critical role in dealing with security challenges, and therefore, we are happy that we have a number of assets here.”

“There is no way you can be efficient and effective if you do not analyse the way you do things and your processes. I believe at the end of the exercise, we should be able to identify gaps, if there are, and try to see how we can fine-tune our tactics, our operations, our doctrines in such a way that it would be more effective to support ground operations. “ he said further.

He noted that the exercise has enabled them to see how the air projection elements of the Airforce fit in terrorism operations, adding that more stimulation operations would be carried out in other parts of the country.

