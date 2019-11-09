NEWS
Obaseki, Okowa, Saraki, Others Pay Tribute To Late Edevbie
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; his Delta State counterpart, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick joined other eminent Nigerians to pay their last tribute to foremost civil engineer, late James Okpako Edevbie.
Members of Edo State Executive Council who were part of Governor Obaseki entourage at the funeral service held in honour of late Edevbie at the All Saints’ Cathedral in Ughelli, Delta State, are Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq.; Edo State Solicitor General, Oluwole Iyamu SAN, and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Taiwo Akerele.
Other dignitaries at the funeral service include the former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori; his Cross River State counterpart, Liyel Imoke; Cecilia Ibru, among others.
Late Engineer Edevbie was renowned for his contributions to infrastructural development in Nigeria. His structural designs include: design of Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos; the Armed Forces Hospital, Benin City; the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos; Headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abuja, among others.
In his sermon entitled ‘We Shall Give Account,’ the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Ughelli, Rt. Rev. Cyril Odutemu, urged Nigerians to allow their actions to be guided by the consciousness that they must give account of their dealings on earth.
He cautioned political leaders and their followers to turn away from ungodly activities including corruption, violence, deceit and an unforgiveness, noting that it is by so doing that citizens can make Nigeria great again.
“I urge you all to do away with ungodly activities which include corruption, violence, deceit and unforgiving attitude as these are some of the impediment slowing the growth of the nation,” he said.
MOST READ
NPHCDA Establishes Emergency Centres In Katsina, Gombe States
el-Rufai Reveals How Dr Balarabe Became His Running Mate
Revocation Of Contract: WestAfricaENERG Denies Any Breach
Bayelsa Election: PDP Agents Luring Voters With Cash Inducements. Nabena Alleges
PMB Hails Pastor Bakare @65
PMB Congratulates Kaigama On Appointment As Catholic Archbishop Of Abuja
NCC Reassures Subscribers Of Value For Investment
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
DSS Busts Cartel Of Child Abductors In Kebbi
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
APC: Conditions For Zoning No Longer Exist – Dahuwa.
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: It’s Time For PDP, Wada To Accept Defeat – APC
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Bagudu Commends Dangote For Establishment Of Rice Mill Factory In Kebbi
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Sowore: PSC Warns Against Politicisation Of DSS
-
BUSINESS10 hours ago
Otedola Doles Out N5bn For North East Intervention
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Nigerian Navy Promotes 140 Senior Officers
-
CRIME20 hours ago
Man, 35 Nabbed For Defiling 5- year Old Girl