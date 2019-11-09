Revisiting Issues Of Security At Nation’s Airports

Recent events at some of the nation’s airports have spurred the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) led by Captain Rabiu Yadudu to roll up its sleeves in ensuring that the security situation at the airports across the country are fortified, writes ANTHONY AWUNOR.

When aviation security did arise as a serious issue in the late 1960s, there was a need to adopt an international framework for addressing acts of unlawful interference. Along that line, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) assumed a leadership role in developing aviation security policies and measures at the international level, and today the enhancement of global aviation security is a key objective of the Organization which Nigeria is one of the contracting states.

Provisions for international aviation security were first disseminated as Annex 17 to the Chicago Convention in 1974, and since then have been improved and updated 16 times. The 10th edition of Annex 17, which contains the 16th amendment to the Annex, became applicable on 16 November 2018.

With the advent of Annex 17, ICAO began providing States with guidance material to assist with the implementation of international security measures, the primary document being the Security Manual for Safeguarding Civil Aviation against Acts of Unlawful Interference.

All of ICAO’s initiatives in the field of aviation security rely, both globally and regionally, on cooperation amongst States and all other stakeholders. The overarching goal is to enhance global security by implementing uniform security measures around the world, a goal that cannot be achieved without an unswerving commitment by all concerned.

However, in Nigeria which is a member state and even at the global level is not losing sight that new threats are springing up on daily bases and the criminal elements are also fashioning out ways to circumvent security architectures, a situation that demands cooperation, both at the regional and international circle.

Fortifying the Airport

Since the alleged opening of cargo compartment of aircraft at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos which came up recently, FAAN has beefed up security as it deployed more patrol vans to accompany arriving and departing aircraft. Same measures, LEADERSHIP gathered has also been applied in other airports across the country.

To augment that, the authority has also equipped the patrol vans with dashboard camera to further carry out surveillance on aircraft, be it passenger or cargo.

The move was to put to rest the very last incident involving a Boeing 737-700 aircraft belonging to Royal Air Maroc when the pilot discovered the cargo light was flickering, suggesting that the baggage compartment may have been tampered with.

Although some experts in the aviation industry have argued that the flickering of aircraft cargo light could be a normal occurrence especially with Boeing 737 aircraft classics, even as FAAN tried to unravel the mystery surrounding the incident.

FAAN believes that the reported case of invasion was not true, just as the Authority has taken steps to fortify the airport.

In addition to joint patrol of the perimeter fence of the airport by both the military and police, FAAN has also engaged the services of night guards to patrol the perimeter fence and the bushes around the airport especially the Shasha, Ejigbo and Isolo axis that have boundaries with the MMIA.

According to FAAN, the agency believes the issue of invasion is not happening but at the same time, wants to ensure that the only way forward is to install CCTV cameras in all areas of the airside and the perimeter fencing. The installation of a dashboard camera on the patrol van according to FAAN is palliative since the authority believes it is battling encroachment on airport land by surrounding communities.

Renewed Hope For A Secure Airport

From all indications, FAAN has improved on the security architecture of not only, the Lagos, Kano and Abuja airports but other airports across the country. Confirming this recently during the Customers Week, General Manager, Customer Service, FAAN, Mrs. Ebele Okoye stated that the management of FAAN led by its Managing Director Captain Yadudu was committed to ensuring that passengers get comfort, safety and security at all the airports across the country

Assuring a well secure airport environment, Mrs. Okoye informed that sniffer dogs have been fully deployed to airports, including well trained personnel for security purposes. The dogs, she said would help to reduce the stress of the personnel in checking passengers’ luggage and other users.

According to her, Yadudu led management has put a lot of measures in place.

“It is going to reduce the stress passenger go through and the idea that somebody will put hands in one’s bag and things like that will no longer be there anymore”, she stated.

Airport Users As Partners In Progress

As part of ways to ensure safety and security, airport users across the country have also been reminded of the need to make judicious use of facilities at airport terminals with a view to preserving them

This charge was handed down at the Malam Aminu International Airport, Kano (MAKIA) when the facility at the airport was inspected by the current management. It was observed that passengers have great role to play in order to ensure durability of all facilities at airports by handling them with care and caution.

Investigation revealed that some passengers are not bothered with the manner in which they handle public properties even as all airport users are admonished to see airport facilities as their own being our common patrimony.

“Airport users have a very great role to play in ensuring the durability of our facilities, they should handle them like their personal property and by so doing, facilities will last longer”, a top management staff noted.

Despite some challenges facing FAAN the management however, believes that the issues are gradually being addressed, as most of the airports were built over forty years. Kano, for instance was not built to accommodate the current traffic being experienced today.

In addition, the Authority reiterated that the new terminals under construction across the country when completed will address so many problems being encountered by passengers.

Access To Land and Airside

For many years, the issue of access control has been on the front burner in effective airport management strategy. Fully aware of this, FAAN has always taken the issue of security very seriously.

The Authority had in the past set up a task force to screen operations in a bid to curb illegal activities and eliminate touting at most parts of the MMA, Lagos.

For instance, commercial activities at the Hajj and Cargo Terminal is now restricted to 12 hours (7am-7pm) from the initial 24 hours period.

This, according to FAAN would not affect the operational activities, but commercial activities within the terminal.

Not too long ago, FAAN had set up a taskforce that was made to comb the airport environment on daily basis, so as to get rid of hawkers and bike operators, popularly referred to as Okada Riders

The access road to the airport itself, which was earlier described by many in the past as unbefitting has equally taken a new shape. Prior to this time, experience of airline passengers and workers plying the road was better imagined due to gridlock experienced on daily basis. With FAAN determination and with the collaboration of federal government and Lagos State government, all these experiences have become a thing of the past as traffic on the access road has disappeared for good and passengers travelling in and out of the country are now secure and safe.

A frequent flyer who spoke under the condition of anonymity gave kudos to the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), for being able to contend with the pressure when construction work was going on. He however, advised that the Authority should step up the level of security surveillance in and around the airport to prevent negative experience now traffic is no more at the place.

“The completion of work on the access road leading to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), here in Ikeja is a cheering news for all users of airport facilities but I want to advise that the authority in charge should be weary of security. You see, now that you have free flow of traffic, some people with sinister motive can cash on the free flow of traffic to cause trouble or dispossess people of their properties. This is actually the time measures should be taken to forestall incidence that may not speak well of the authority during low or peak period”, the traveler said.

Way Forward

A member of the industry think-tank, Aviation Round Table (ART) and the CEO of Centurion Securities, an aviation security consultant firm, Group Captain John Ojikutu (rtd), explained that to achieve security at the airport, there was need to have a standard perimeter fence.

Ojikutu stated “we must insist that the perimeter fence must be enhanced with security systems to enable us comply sufficiently well with Annex 17 (Aviation Security Standards) and only Annex 14 (Aerodrome Standards)”.

In his own views, secretary general of Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals, Comrade Abdulrasaq Saidu suggested that the federal government should arm Aviation Security (AVSEC) as that would enable FAAN to exercise its mandate in terms of secure airport management.

Comrade Saidu stated that, there are lots of duplication of functions and FAAN has not been allowed to carry out its role the way it supposed to be.

The ANAP scribe said “There are lots of duplications of functions at the airport. Aviation Security is strictly for FAAN. It is strictly the duty of FAAN because the airport is a civil one and not a military airport. The handling and security of passengers entirely rest on FAAN. Federal government should empower AVSEC to carry arm. Whenever FAAN wants to employ AVSEC personnel, they should not employ personnel that are over 30 years old, so that, they have the stamina and strength to stand the rigorous job that is associated with aviation security job. They supposed to be equipped and Aviation security supposes to carry arm.

Saidu further noted that the other security agencies that carry arms are using it to oppress the AVSEC personnel and that is why sometimes, there are security challenges at the airport.

“When FAAN security wants to do their job, they are being accosted and beaten up by other security agencies that carry arms”, he said.

According to Saidu, Other security agencies are just there, in a civil airport because of external aggression and not because of the passengers. But what they are doing right now is just duplication of functions. They should allow AVSEC to do their job.

He urged the National Assembly oversight function committee to wake up this time and do their job in the aviation industry, stressing that “the 9th National Assembly must wake up in their oversight functions and do the job that they were elected to do in the aviation industry. If they do their job, things will take shape”.

