Timi Dakolo Hints On Upcoming Xmas Album

Timi Dakolo has dropped the official release date for the upcoming album titled ‘Merry Christmas Darling’.

This announcement was first done by Timi Dakolo via his Instagram where he announced that it would be dropping on November 22 while his album titled single featuring British singer-songwriter, Emeli Sande, will be dropped on Friday under his newly signed record label, Virgin EMI Records.

He said: “It’s Finally Here!!! My new album “Merry Christmas Darling” is coming Out November 22nd, and My album titled Single featuring @emelisande is out this Friday 8th November. Powered by @virginemi @universalmusicgroup #hafemusic.”

