A Night of Stars, Diamonds As ‘Living In Bondage: Breaking Free’ Premieres

Living In Bondage: Breaking Free movie was premiered last Saturday as the premiere redefined Nollywood’s greatness with its star studded attraction of Nollywood stars, Afrobeat top stars and diverse bigwigs from the world of business.

With the premiere of Living In Bondage: Breaking Free, diamonds and blings stepped from stretch limo to embrace the finest red carpet. Special guest, Obi Asika said it best in describing the experience as “Pure class. Living In Bondage: Breaking Free is pure, unadulterated class. From the magnificent guests, to the jaw dropping red carpet, and best of all, a movie that I consider Nollywood’s best ever, Living In Bondage: Breaking Free without doubt took it there. Thank you, Play Networks, for a movie of sheer creative genius. And to my dear brother, Charles Okpaleke, thank you for the vision. You sure took it there.”

Kunle Afolayan joined in commending Ramsey Nouah for a world class directorial debut. ” I would hate to compete with Living In Bondage in 2019. This is all-round creative genius.” Uche Jumbo, Chioma Akpotah, Niyi Akinmolayan, Funlola Aofiyebi and other Nollywood greats added glowing tributes to a movie widely adjudged as ‘possibly Nollywood’s greatest ever.’

Living In Bondage: Breaking Free, sequel to the 1992 blockbuster, follows young Nnamdi Okeke on his earnest quest for fame and fortune. This breathtaking cinematographic experience will be released in cinemas nationwide this Friday, November 8, 2019.

