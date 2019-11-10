As Gov Bello Reverses Appointment Of 2,500 Teachers In Niger

Abu Nmodu, in this report chronicles events that led to the cancellation of the recent teachers’ recruitment exercise in Niger State.

Niger State governor Abubakar Sani Bello’s timely decision to cancel the recruitment of 2,500 teachers conducted in the 25 local government areas of the state has saved what would have been disservice to the efforts of his government to boost education in the state.

The governor who has been very emphatic on his desire to restore the lost glory of education in the state, adopted whole school renovation approach to improve infrastructures in secondary schools and improved on counterpart funding for Universal Basic Education to improve infrastructure in Junior secondary schools and primary schools.

Believing in the need for good instructions in schools, the governor established a teacher institute to train teachers from secondary school level and has made arrangements to establish one each in Niger South and North.

In view of shortage of teachers in some schools, the governor gave approval for the recruitment of 2500 teachers; 100 each from the 25 local government areas of the state.

After the recruitment was conducted, reports of how standards and procedures were compromised emerged. There were allegations of money for jobs, engagement of girlfriends, family members and friends and denying qualified youths of the state fair chance of recruitment.

Worried by the development, the state government announced the immediate cancellation of the recruitments cordinated by the State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB).

The government in a statement signed by the chief press secretary to the governor, Mrs Mary Noel Berje said its decision to cancel the exercise, followed the complaints and general public outcry over the processes that led to the selection and issuance of appointment letters to the people recruited.

According to the statement, “It is alleged that appointment letters were sold out to the highest bidder while placements and postings were done without due process,and in gross disregard as well as violation of the laid down procedure.”

The statement added that the alleged irregularities and malpractices in the teachers’ recruitment and appointments letters issued had necessitated the cancellation of the recruitment exercise by the state government.

It stated that the selection and appointment processes will be investigated, revalidated and strengthened to ensure that only those who are really qualified are the ones that will be recruited.

The state government, however, stated that those who had already received their appointment letters and are truly eligible have nothing to fear during the revalidation exercise.

It said the state government will issue a statement on the new guidelines for the selection and revalidation processes within the shortest possible time.

Consequently, the governor few days after, set up a committee to review the recruitment exercise.

He charged members of the committee with the responsibility of bringing normalcy to the process and instill confidence in it.

The committee would look into the issues and come up with a report to correct the anomalies associated with the exercise.

The chairman of the committee, Mohammed Dattijo Usman, a former Registrar at the Federal University ( FUT), Minna, during the committee’s inaugural meeting at the office of the Commissioner for Education, Hajia Hannatu Jibrin Salihu assured of due diligence in carrying out the assignment given to them by the governor .

The committee chairman stated that the governor believes that education is the corner stone of growth, development and civilisation of every society, hence the need to revisit the teachers’ recruitment so as to do proper screening and recruiting of only qualified persons.

She further stated that the governor has given a matching order that as a matter of urgency, the committee should submit the report within three weeks.

The committee chairman assured the people of the state that they will be open, transparent and committed to the mandate given to them.

The committee has the Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Education, Hajia Hannatu Jibrin Salihu as member, Hon. Commissioner, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs, Barr. Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji, Hajji Dije Jibrin Bala, Chairman, NUT , Comrade Ibrahim Umar and other top stakeholders as members. .

In carrying out the assignment they are espected to visit all the 25 local government councils in the state to verify contending issues surrounding the recruitment exercise and ensure that qualified candidates are recruited..

The intervention of the governor has brought hope for teeming youth and the appointment of Alhaji Mohammed Datttijo Usman has further strengthened the hope of the people and exemplified the governor’s commitment to educational advancement of the state.

Considering the experience of the former Registrar of Federal University of technology Minna, and the composition of the committee nothing less than a better job is expected within the time frame given to the committee.

