‘Beauty Stands Out For Me In Everything’ – Rachel

Rachel Bakam also known as Rachel the Piper has a huge collection of awards. She is an actress, writer, activist for the empowerment of women, philanthropist and anti-human trafficking ambassador. In this interview with LEADERSHIP STYLE, the chief executive officer and managing director of Rayzeds Media Ltd, and also president of the Nigerian Water Ski And Wakeboard Federation, hopes to be seated in a decision making position in Nigeria soon.

How do you cope with these multiple responsibilities?

I am a very passionate, well driven person. I started working when I was 9-years-old. At the time, I would buy some snacks and put them in front of the house for people to buy. I would bake meat-pie and teach kids in the neighborhood. I was in the girls’ brigade, active in church, a member of the youth fellowship, sister’s group, drama group, melody singers, etc.

I always had that drive and zeal to earn money and add value. I studied as an actress, I call acting my first love.

I once worked in NTA. Thankfully, Wole Coker and Aunty Bola Oyeyemi encouraged me and helped me put together a segment which I titled ‘Trends.’ That was how my show started and my journey as a TV presenter began.

Where do you hope to see yourself in the future?

I hope to be seated in a position in this country where I can effectively make decisions that will impact positively on the people.

What are your achievements and awards so far?

Earlier in my journey, when I went to visit the late professor Dora Akunyili, I saw hundreds of awards and I was wowed. I was inspired to achieve as much or even more. Now I have over hundred local and international awards. Just recently, I bagged another honour and award!!!All praise to God and thankful to you for the support: “ The leadership of the largest youth organization in west Africa and Africa by extension as deem it fit to honour as Distinguished West Africa Youth Role-Model With Thomas Sankara Leadership Award Of Integrity And Transparency.” Signed: Amb Williams Emmanuel

This award is coming just after I won the FEMALE ICON in the Who is a Who Awards National Assembly of Impact makers then I won another award in Accra Ghana at the African Icon Awards as Trailblazing Television Presenter of the year. That’s not all, from Africa Fashion For Peace, I bagged another award a Global Peace Ambassador. I was also awarded by Crown Point College of Health, Sciences, Management & Technology for excellence and my undeniable impact on nation building. I was also inducted into the Board of Trustees and the Governing Academic Board Council. What laudable feats. Rachel has always been a winner right from her primary school days till date. I really appreciate the award bodies for honouring me in that way

What does fashion and style mean to you?

I believe in style. I anchored a programme called ‘Trends,’ and anchoring trends means you have to be stylish. Beauty stands out for me in everything in life. I love beauty. As long as it looks good, it does not have to be a big brand.

How do you unwind?

I am actually an introvert and I love being in my space. I like watching TV because I get a lot of inspiration. I love music and being around nature; where there is water and there are trees. You would hardly find me in a club.

Tell us about the brands you wear?

I wear made in Nigeria mostly. When you see them, you will never know they are made in Nigeria because they look international. I also have my own clothing line which is called Piper’s Dynasty. Sometimes I style myself. I love shoes so much.

Can you tell us about your family?

I am from Basam Fadiya in Zangon Kataf local government area in Kaduna State. I have a very beautiful family, my mother is my mentor. She allows us to be expressive as kids. I have three wonderful brothers, two younger ones and an elder brother. One of them works with me, most of my lovely pictures were taken by him. The other is a TV presenter who anchors a show on Africa Magic Hausa. I have a son, his name is Oghenetega. My other families are my staff, whatever you see on TV is made possible by my team, without them it would have been impossible. Most importantly, my biggest mentor is God.

What is your advice to women?

Do not to accept mediocrity. Do not be laid back and give the excuse of being a woman so you will just get married and that is all. You need to think of ways to add value to your life.

