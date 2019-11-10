Deregistration Is Conspiracy Against Smaller Parties – Abidemi

Comrade Ademola Babatunde Abidemi is the national chairman of Nigeria Community Movement Party (NCMP). In this interview with MOSES ORJIME, speaks on the proposed deregistration of political parties by the electoral umpire.

What is your take on the proposal by the Independent National Electoral Commission to deregister some political parties?

It is the opinion of political elites that the number of Political Parties be reduced drastically. This disposition seems segregatory and lame in context and form. If you recall, since 1999 till date, the same set of people, who have been ruling this country remain the holder of political power.

It may also interest you to note that, those governors, who finished eight (8) years tenure in their various states and proceeded to the Senate, got the so called tickets to run for the said position not because they were the most qualified or worthy of their political parties representation, but because of financial influence and ill-gotten powers acquired as governors. They tend to over shadow others, who have laboured for their various parties for years without any appreciable benefits.

A lot of members have never had opportunity to ever participate on their parties’ platforms, majority of whom are tagged mobilisers and have more to offer than the ex-governors turned Senators, but always relegated to backbenchers on sensitive issues geared in changing fortunes of their Parties.

Are you saying our multi party democracy is the best considering the fact that some parties are not vibrant?

Multi party democracy now gives the opportunity to such persons and others who will never join the ruling parties or other older parties known for ingenuity, lack of internal democracy, bad governance to mention a few.

In the last general election, the multi party democracy has raised the consciousness of Nigerians and it has created serious awareness to political process in our country. Nigerians now give more attention to leadership, followership and development. Nigerians now crave for more inclusiveness in the state of government.

How has the multi party democracy promoted inclusiveness, when in the last general election almost half of these parties could not field governorship candidates in most states?

Statistics has shown that more women participated in the last election, this is not because of the reduction of the numbers of political parties but as a result of increase in the number of political parties that can make a difference. Those whom ordinarily cannot afford the cost of nomination form of the two older parties and others now have options of making their statements from more credible and ideologically oriented political parties. But of course, you will agree with me that some political parties have been on ground for long and have been static due to lack of fund, financial commitment from members, fraudulent politicians causing crisis in their parties and late cross carpeted to the older ones. These challenges the structures and ambition of these political parties for a very long time.

Don’t you think the proponents of deregistration equally have their reasons too?

As par the stake holders like Femi Falana (SAN) advocacy for political parties deregistration, I am very sure that if the late Alhaji Gani Fawehanmi was alive to read the SAN’S write up, he would have rejected it. Recall that the way amongst those that NCP was left in their custody to build and nurture for the Nigerian people, since that time till date what is the status of NCP, he later dropped the vision and focused on self-promotion.

So, when you hear or read him criticise political parties on the part of law, without other legal considerations on the infringement on our freedom of expression and association in which he is a beneficiary.Our party was registered and announced to Nigerians and the whole world a day before the commencement of electioneering. I remembered asking the INEC Chairman Prof. Mamood Yakubu that due to the time of our registration and the election time tables for primaries, congresses and conventions, the newly registered 23 political parties should be given extension of time to meet up. His response was that “political parties have equal rights under law so there is no way time can be given to the newly registered parties”. Despite the time constraints, lack of funds, our party Nigeria community Movement Party, NCMP, conducted our primaries, congresses and convention; we fielded candidates and gave out nominations forms free to all our candidates all over the country.

We were saddled with the responsibility of preaching our ideologies to the heart of Nigerians, making them know what we stand for, our strategies and methodologies. It was a very tough and rough terrain but we survived.

We set up structures in more than 28 states of the federation and we are still setting up in the remaining states as we consistently push our vision through to Nigerians. We are the only political party today that has a functional online party membership registration system that enables you to print your membership card online, building up registration system that foster unity. We know many political parties including the ruling party that does not have accurate record of membership, registered members are not even up to 8 million in a population of above 200 million. Who is ruling who?

This is why the political elites are now fighting hard to destroy the platforms that are springing up to help Nigerians to participate, whether able or disable, men or women, Nigeria belongs to us all and we must build a system that will make all of us be useful to our land of birth.

But some of these political parties lack structures, some are not even heard?

Political parties are not funded by government, not funded by foreign bodies, not funded by INEC. So, deriving our funding from membership contribution, our labour and sweat just because we are collectively committed to making our nation great, those who are funded by the resources of the states and tax payers’ money are strongly fighting the existence of the only system that has the fundamental backing of our laws to its existence. No condition of non-existence of political parties that is superior to the laws of our freedom of association and expression.

Why do you think those advocating for deregistration are making the call?

Fears! It is very obvious that with the level of awareness of Nigerians home and abroad politically, many people in government today, in the Senate who had spent above a decade doing nothing compared to their earnings may lose their political relevance in their various constituencies, may also not be preferred any longer come 2023.

The government of President Muhammadu Buhari is a people oriented government that signed the ‘not too young to run’ bill into law, which now gives opportunity to young, vibrant and substance filled Nigerians like me to be partisan. This government has never for one day pronounced any statement against the existence of Nigerians building up political platforms to do it better.

It will be better for the Senator Ahmed Lawan-led 9th Assembly to thoroughly investigate the senator who may be doing the bidding of his party in order to discredit the efforts of this government in fostering unity. Is he doing this for selfish ambition, or for his political party that has already lost relevance in the heart and sight of Nigerians?

His party crippled the local government system and destroyed the credibility of local political system through the so called State Independent Electoral Commission, SIEC, the political parties had never held a free, fair and credible local government election since the process is in the hands of mediocre. Kudos to this government for the resurrection of local government financial autonomy.

Since you are against deregistration of parties, what should then be the focus of the National Assembly in the electoral reform?

It is expedient for the upper and lower chambers and the executives to push for a very transparent, sincere electoral laws that will show excellence in our future elections that discourages violence, killings, vote buying and vote selling, forceful announcement of winners, security intimidations, snatching of ballot papers and boxes, excessive spending of money for campaign, INEC encumbered systemic failures, electronic voting system etc. These issues and many more are to be critically looked into in order to move forward in our subsequent elections in Nigeria.

I must commend the collaboration of INEC/EFCC on the vote selling and buying fight. It is an effective move and the impact was felt during the last elections. We hope that it will be sustained and probably established in our laws. We have said it severally that is not by attacking the efforts of government that Nigeria can be fixed, we must stand together regardless of our Interest and political affiliation. Nigeria is greater than all of us. We must put her interest first. The government should tap from the experiences, ideologies and wisdom of other credible political parties to build our country. Political parties shouldn’t be seen as enemies of the state but partners in the development of our Nation.

If we fail to come together to determine the future of our country and stop patching Nigeria and our existence, we are going nowhere as a Nation.

We must engage and utilize the human and natural resources we are blessed with. Get our political system right, effective and excellent security system, consistent electricity system devoid of corruption, greed and insincerity, change our unserious attitude towards education, build strategic economy sustainability.

We have a very long way to go but first we must pause to determine where exactly we are going or want to go, how to get there and how to move ahead from there.

De-registration by INEC or amendment of constitution to reduce number of political parties is backwardness in our democracy. Political elites who killed Nigeria’s public educational system for selfish reasons cannot kill political educational system for selfish reasons.

