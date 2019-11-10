I Plan To Make Afrobeat A Global Language – Rema

Rema is presently in conversation with America’s monthly magazine, Rollingstone and in a recently released video on Instastory, the fast-rising Mavin and Jonzing world star revealed some facts about himself and his intention for afrobeats.

He revealed that he started making music when he was 7 but didn’t take it seriously until he was 11.

His words: “I started making music when I was 7 but I got serious with it when I was 11. At that time I was just rapping (and) I went into singing when I was 15.”

On his plans for afrobeats, Rema said: “My plan is to make afrobeats a global language just as hip hop is…I feel it’s actually growing here and from time to time we’ll keep doing our best and (soon) it’ll take a string hold down here in America

Speaking on the artistes that influenced his music style, Rema said;

“I’ll say Lana Delrey, Post Malone, Kid Kudi.”

– Source: Notjustok.com

