Movie On Sickle Cell Disorder ‘Crescent’ Premieres In Abuja

It was the gathering of who is who in the entertainment and socio-political spheres in Abuja, Nigeria as the much anticipated movie that highlight the challenges of sickle cell disorder, and championed by MissDee For Sickle Cell Foundation, in other to expose the deplorable state of provision of good healthcare, creating awareness for the disorder and raising funds for patients, produced a blockbuster titled ‘Crescent’ which premiered on Sunday, 3rd November, 2019 at Genesis Cinemas, Ceddi Plaza, Abuja.

The movie which star popular Kannywood actor, Yakubu Mohammed, Iyke Okechukwu, Ivie Okujaye, Adaora Nwodo and special appearance by Senator Dino Melaye, has been the talk of town since its premiere in Abuja.

‘Crescent’ spotlights three young sickle cell warriors (as they prefer to be called) admitted in a hospital at the same time and their constant battle to survive. The warriors are being managed by a female doctor who just returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom.

She has to deal with the challenges of a poor hospital system, office politics and a tough environment to ensure the patients get back to their various families alive.

In an interview with the movie producer, Adaora Nwodo, she explained that , “I was motivated to produce this movie to create more awareness for the disease, I come from a family that has the sickle cell trait. I have lost some family members and close friends to this disease. I started this sickle cell advocacy journey with the Sickle Cell Aid Foundation (SCAF) founded by my cousin Nkechi Egbiri.”

“I have been running my NGO for nine years now, almost all our cases and projects have been self-funded. In cases requiring additional financing for my registered patients we have leveraged on the generosity of others through crowd funding. In the past nine years the NGO has been able to send two patients to India to have various surgeries” she added.

Yakubu Mohammed who was a major cast in the movie described the movie as enriching and enlightening.

“I enjoyed every minute on set. I fell in love with the script because it aims at changing the narrative. The movie addresses a lot of issues, like the mistakes people make because of their self-centeredness. I hope many people get to see it and pass the message to others,” he concluded.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

