SPORTS
Musa Hits Brace In Al Nassr Win
Ahmed Musa scored his first two goals in the 2019-20 season as Al Nassr romped to a 5-1 victory over second-tier outfit Afief.
Ahead of his return to the national team, the Super Eagles captain found the back of the net twice in Saturday’s Cup game in Saudi Arabia
The Nigeria international played a crucial role in helping Rui Vitoria’s side qualify for the King’s Cup Round of 32 and also stretched their winning run to five games across all competitions.
After missing the country’s two international outings against Ukraine and Brazil, Musa’s brace comes as a boost for Nigeria ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho next week.
The former Leicester City attacker has played five matches so far this season, including four league games.
