Railway Wagon Assembly Plant To Generate 5000 Jobs – Amaechi

Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has said that about 5000 jobs would be generated from the railway Wagon Assembly Plant being built at Kajola in Ogun state.

Amaechi said the Plant is one of the gains of the federal government’s partnership with the Chinese Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC) on the ongoing rail construction projects, particularly, the contract for the supply of rolling stock for the Abuja-Kaduna, Warri-Itakpe and Lagos-Ibadan rail lines.

The Minister spoke during the Plant’s ground-breaking ceremony performed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the project site in Kajola, at the weekend.

He said, “To meet the increasing demand of both passenger and freight on the new Nigeria Standard Gauge Railway Service, the federal government awarded contract for the procurement of Rolling Stock, that is, Locomotives, Coaches, Wagons and contemporary Diesel Multiple Units to serve movement of passengers and freight on the Abuja-Kaduna, Itakpe – Ajaokuta – Warri train services as well as the ongoing Lagos – Ibadan Railway. It will also serve any railway service in the West-African sub-region.

“The Ministry of Transportation realizing the need of the advantage to set up this type of plant considering the potential need in view of the on-going rail projects in the country and the sub-region, encouraged Messrs CCECC to establish this plant. It is expected that the plant would generate job opportunities for Nigerians and as well facilitate the much-desired objective of the government towards the local content capacity development.

“It was in the pursuit of these objectives that the Federal Ministry of Transportation signed an agreement with Messrs. CCECC Nig. Limited in March, 2018 to establish this plant for the production and assembling of rolling stock, spare parts and maintenance equipment in Nigeria. Consequently, Messrs. CCECC conducted a feasibility study in which the choice of Kajola, Ogun State was arrived at as the suitable location for the project.

“This project is therefore a direct investment of Messrs. CCECC Nig. Ltd in the country and would remain as part of the gains from the contract signed for the Supply of rolling stock. This will be the first of its kind in Nigeria and the first batch of the wagons to be assembled from the production line of this plant will form part of the rolling stock for Lagos – Ibadan and Abuja – Kaduna Railway operations. Subsequently, other rolling stock would be produced as its production capacities increase.

“The project when completed would be able to generate about 5,000 jobs and in the long run Nigeria would be able to manufacture rolling stock for Nigerian use and for other African countries. More so, we would be able to conserve our much-needed foreign exchange, which can be deployed to other areas of development. Among all these, it is cardinal to mention that the sustainability of our railway modernization projects would depend on our ability to develop local capacity to construct, maintain and manage our new railway system.”

Commending CCECC for their effort and commitment to the project, Amaechi called for all necessary support to be given to the company to achieve success. “This project is germane to the railway development in Nigeria and CCECC should be given every reasonable support to actualize this investment.

While performing the ground-breaking ceremony of the Plant, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo hailed Transportation Minister, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi for his commitment to the project and all rail projects across the country.

According to him, “Let me commend the Federal Ministry of Transportation led by the very able and dynamic Hon. Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi or Chibuike Amaechi, (today he is Rotimi since we are in the South West) for the very hard work and commitment he has demonstrated from the inception of our rail modernization project. And also to the Chinese government, particularly the investor, CCECC Nigeria Limited for this significant and strategic investment.”

