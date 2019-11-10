Universities Karate Championship To Kick Off Nov 15

The second edition of All Nigeria Universities Karate Championship, ANUKC, tagged ‘UNIBEN Karate 2019’ scheduled for University of Benin from November 29th to 1st December has now been moved to 15th to 19th of December, 2019.

The event which has received the endorsement and support of Nigeria Karate Federation will be in accordance with World Karate Federation (WKF) rules and International Universities Sports Federation and Nigeria University Games Association standard with officials being drawn from Nigeria Karate Referee Commission (NKRC).

ANUKC President, Mustafa Mohammed said “The event date was changed after series of requests from some universities on the need to shift the date in order to accommodate students who are currently writing their exams to finish up and be able to to participate.”

He added that “After a meeting with the new Vice Chancellor elect of UNIBEN, Professor Lilian Salami and the need to keep her abreast of the preparation so far and what needed to be done to make the tournament a success; putting into consideration series of requests from other universities the board of NUKA and management of UNIBEN unanimously agreed to shift the championship to December 15th – 19th,2019”

28 out of 37 Universities have signified interest in participating in the Championship.

UNIBEN won the first edition of the All Nigeria Universities Karate Championship hosted by University of Abuja in 2018.

