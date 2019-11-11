Dangote Builds $60m Cement Plant In Togo

Dangote Industries Limited has signed deals with the government of Togo to make phosphate into fertiliser and build a $60 million cement factory in Togo.

According to a joint release issued by the Dangote Group and the Communications Department of the presidency of the Republic of Togo, with over two billion tonnes of phosphate reserves, Togo is one of the leading phosphate producers in Africa. By partnering the Dangote Group, the country intends to benefit from the expertise and investment capacity of Africa’s largest industrial group.

“Togo’s vast phosphate resources are mostly exported in their raw form, and Dangote’s project would process some of that phosphate to make fertiliser in-country, aiming to export it to the region. The cost of the project is around $2 billion,the statement from Togo’s government said, without specifying how much of that would come from Dangote. Dangote also signed a deal to build a cement factory at a cost of around $60 million,” the statement read in part.

The establishment of a cement manufacturing plant with an annual capacity of 1.5 million tonnes in Lomé, is expected to meet both local and neighbouring countries’ demand, the release noted. This plant will use clinker from Togo and Nigeria.

While the construction of the Lome plant is billed to start in first quarter of 2020, its commissioning is scheduled to take place before the end of 2020. The investment, estimated at $60 million is expected to create 500 direct jobs.

The deal marks Dangote’s first push into Togo, setting billionaire Aliko Dangote’s firm up for competition against Germany’s HeidelbergCement, which operates three companies there, and Fortia Cement.

With the completion and commissioning of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Fertilizer complex in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, Dangote Group will be the largest ammonia producer on the African continent.

The release stated that the project, in line with the second pillar of the Togo National Development Plan, would enable the production of more than one million tonnes of fertilisers derived from phosphates once completed. The cost of the investment is estimated at about $2 billion and is expected to create several thousand direct jobs. Mining development work will start before the end of 2019.

Togolese President, Faure Gnassingbé said, “The structural transformation of our economy is the main objective we have set ourselves in the context of the 2018-2022 NDP. By processing our phosphate, we will not only create jobs but we will also be able to provide our farmers with good quality fertilizers at an affordable cost. Having an industrial investor like Alhaji Dangoté shows that our efforts to improve the business climate are paying off. We intend to continue in this dynamic for the well-being of Togolese men and women.”

President/CE Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote said, “This partnership is in line with our transformation agenda in creating prosperity and enhancing economic development not only in Togo but also in Africa. In addition, the Dangote Group is determined in supporting the Government of Togo in its industrialisation strategy aimed at creating jobs for its citizens and making Togo an attractive investment destination.”

The two investment agreements reinforce Togo’s industrialisation strategy adopted under the 2018-2022 National Development Plan.

