DBN Deploys Strategies To Boost Disbursements 

In a bid to build on its impressive track record, the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) is deploying new strategies to boost the growing network of MSMEs that it is financing across the country and extend its reach to undeserved areas.

As part of this renewed focus, DBN is taking several measures including the expansion of its capacity building programmes in the North East, South East and North West which have witnessed comparatively lower rates of disbursement.

The objective is to boost the capacity of local entrepreneurs to meet its requirements and qualify for inclusion for DBN support.

This is in line with the bank’s mandate to support the stimulation of diversified and inclusive growth and alleviate specific financing constraints that hamper the growth of domestic production and commerce by providing targeted wholesale funding to fill identified enterprise financing gaps in the MSME segment.

In the current year, DBN has disbursed over 100 Billion Naira to over 95,000 MSMEs cutting across various sectors of the economy. 70% of these loans went to women-owned/managed businesses while 51% so far were disbursed to youth owned businesses.

Speaking on the development during the first DBN MSME Summit held last week in Maiduguri, Borno State, the bank’s managing director, Mr Tony Okpanachi stated that “a major challenge faced by the MSMESs is their inability to structure and put together a bankable business plan which makes banks view them as high risk and therefore unwilling to finance them.”

To fix the problem and make MSMEs attractive to DBN’s participating financial institutions (PFIs), Okpanachi said that DBN’s “Chief Operating Officer will work with relevant departments within DBN to put together an immediate capacity building plan that will involve assembling a number of MSMEs in Borno State and making them go through an extensive capacity building programme.”

It will be recalled that DBN commenced lending operations in November of 2017 with two microfinance banks namely, LAPO and NPF with a pilot loan amount of 200 million Naira to roughly 300 MSMEs. In 2018, the bank’s first full year of operation, it increased disbursements to roughly 30 Billion Naira and reached 35,000 MSME’s in the country.