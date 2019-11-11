NEWS
el-Rufai: I‘m Working Hard For Re-election Of Yahaya Bello In Kogi
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said that he is working hard to support the re-election of Alhaji Yahaya Bello as governor as chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC) Campaign Council of Kogi state.
In a statement issued by Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, El-Rufai had dismissed the purported quote being attributed to him which is in circulation as fake.
The statement further dismissed the fake quote ascribed to El Rufai as ‘’ a despicable fabrication, concocted and motivated by the desperation of the PDP.’’
‘’The people of Kogi State will make their free choice at the ballot. Therefore, every political actor has a duty to ensure that the voters act on the basis of accurate information, not lies and fake news.,’’ the statement advised.
The Special Adviser further reminded that it is well-known that El Rufai gives his best to all his assignments, and the Kogi election will not be different.
According to the statement, El Rufai along with other members of the campaign council, ‘’will be on the ground in Kogi this week as the APC works for another democratic mandate.
Adekeye pointed out that ‘’APC will continue to campaign to persuade the people of Kogi State to renew the mandate they gave our party four years ago. That is the focus of the Malam Nasir El-Rufai and the members of APC Campaign Council.’’
