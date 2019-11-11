FCTA Urges Building Owners To Comply With Physical Devt

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has advised building owners in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to strictly comply with the required rules and regulations in physical development, to avoid sanctions.

Speaking when he monitored the removal of access gates beside the popular Ahmadu Bello Way at Garki and Area 11, which were owned by some banks and other business outlets at Garki and Area 11, the director of development control department, TPL Mukhtar Galadima, noted that the gates contravened the required standard for the FCT.

Galadima pointed out that the building owners have deliberately closed the entrance gates into their premises and opened illegal ones that faced the popular Ahmadu Bello expressway, adding that the department had to enforce compliance to ensure that the building owners conformed to the FCT standards.

He maintained that the removal of illegal gates was in continuation of earlier planned actions, which was aimed at sanitising the entire FCT, adding that the exercise would continue until sanity is restored in the territory.

The director stated that the department has intensified monitoring of the affected buildings to ensure that the owners complied with the required standards. Some of the access gates, which were removed by the department during the exercise, included Access Bank gate at Garki, a gate leading to Life mate building, JMAP plaza gate and Efab plaza entrance gate, among others in Area 11.

