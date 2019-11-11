NCC Reassures Subscribers Of Value For Investment

The executive vice chairman of the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta has reassured all telecom consumers that they will continue to get the right value for their investment, adding that the Commission will also continue to address all their challenges.

The EVC who was represented by the deputy director, consumer affairs and bureau, Mr. Ismail Adedigba, at the NCC Day at the Lagos International Reade Fair, on Thursday, said the NCC Special Day at the 2019 Lagos International Trade Fair, is specially organised to strategise with our consumers to seek and proffer solutions to various telecom issues confronting them.

He said, “The NCC as the telecom regulator is aware that this feat of telecom being central to our daily life could not have been achieved without the consumers and as such identifies the Consumer as a very important stakeholder in the telecom industry”.

“This is evident in the eight point agenda of the Commission where the Empowerment and Protection of the consumers from unfair practices through availability of information and education to make informed choices in the use of ICT services is emphasized”.

The EVC exposed that NCC as customers regulator has devised ways to lodge complaints when you are dissatisfied with the services provided by your Operator, and the Commission will also apply appropriate regulatory measures and sanctions against such service provider.

He said that one of the issues affecting telecoms consumers which the Commission has proffered concrete solution to, is the issue of telemarketing, commonly known as unsolicited text message.

“This is any message, voice or SMS made through telecommunications service which is transmitted for the purpose of informing or soliciting or promoting any commercial transaction in relation to goods investments or services which a subscriber opts not to receive”.

“NCC, in order to protect subscribers from this unwholesome practice, evolved a solution called DO-NOT-DISTURB (DND) directing all Mobile Network Operators to dedicate a short code 2442 to enable subscribers take informed but independent decisions on what messages they wish to receive from their networks by typing STOP to 2442 to stop the messages completely or HELP to choose the message you want”.

According to him, “the Commission has created a Toll-Free Number 622, as a second-level complaint redress mechanism, which allows consumers to escalate unresolved issues by their service providers to the Commission for effective resolutions. The toll free number can be reached daily between 8am 8pm. except on Sundays and national public holidays”.

Speaking on the issue of cybercrime and e-fraud, EVC said this is another issue challenging the industry. “This is any crime activity in which computers or networks are used as a tool, target or place”.

The Commission advised all consumers not to open emails not familiar to them, never to post personal identification information online or save your password online.

NCC boss added that banks will never ask you your personal detail via internet. In the event of any unfortunate circumstance please contact your bankers immediately to freeze your account and also inform your mobile service provider for further actions.

