Will Akpabio Go For Rerun?

The Court of Appeal at the weekend cleared the coast for Senator Godswill Akpabio to prove that he may not have lost the February 23, 2019 senatorial election in Essien Udim local government area of Akwa Ibom State where he lost to Senator Christopher Ekpenyong, but whether the former governor who is currently minister of Niger Delta Affairs will excuse himself from the federal cabinet to test his popularity at the rerun poll ordered by the appellate court is still hazy, AHURAKA YUSUF ISAH reports.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar has ordered a rerun in Essien Udim local government of Akwa Ibom State where Senator Godswill Akpabio hitherto lost to Senator Christopher Ekpenyong in the February 23, 2019 senatorial election.

Akpabio, who is currently the minister of niger delta affairs and candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the election, had gone to the Court of Appeal to challenge the decision of the election petition tribunal, which declaredcandidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ekpenyong as winner.

In a unanimous judgment delivered on Saturday November 4, 2019, by a 3-man panel of Justices Sa’idu Tanko Hussen, Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf and Muhammed Mustapha, the court declared as invalid, the declaration of Ekpenyong as winner of the said election and the senator representing Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.

Although the court also declared that Akpabio and the APC failed to prove that his party won the election in Essien Udim with over 61,000 votes, it, however, agreed with the arguments that the election there was characterised by gross irregularities, making the final results announced for the entire Local Government Area by the INEC unreliable.

The court, therefore, annulled Ekpenyong’s election and ordered a rerun in Essien Udim in order to determine the actual winner of the election on the grounds that the area has over 126, 000 registered voters, which is more than the margin of valid votes between the two leading candidates in the election, and is enough to determine the actual winner of the election.

Akpabio had asked the election petition tribunal to nullify Ekpenyong’s victory owing to alleged irregularities during the election. But the Justice Akanbi-led tribunal dismissed Akpabio’s petition, saying it lacked merit and that there was no convincing evidence of non-compliance with the electoral act as he alleged in his petition, thus compelling the minister to go on appeal.

The question is, will Akpabio go for the re-run election? Will he prefer senate to the Ministry of Niger-Delta Affairs where he now call shots and moves with air of triumph and conqueror?

Section 66 (1) (f) of the 1999 Constitution as amended mandates Akpabio to resign as a minister 30 days to whatever day chosen by INEC for the rerun or stand disqualified.

Will Akpabio choses to toe a line of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige who decided in January 2016 to stay out of the court-ordered Anambra Central senatorial election re-run under the pretext that he wanted is to execute a crucial assignment given to him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Before the rerun, Ekwunife who hitherto was PDP candidate defected to APC, while Ngige who was APC candidate opted for ministerial job. INEC however refused Sharon Ikeazor to replace Nigige and also stopped Peter Obi from replacing Ekwunife as PDP candidate in the rerun.

By this precedent, Akpabio is estopped or forbidden from replacing himself with any crony as APC candidate during the rerun if he decide not to contest in preference for his ministerial assignment.

Prior to Akpabio’s appointment as a minister of the niger-delta affairs, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was under the supervision of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. No sooner than later, Akpabio caused the commission be under the control and directive of the Niger Delta Ministry.

He constituted a 3-man interim committee to take charge of the commission after he sacked the one he met, and that was just as President Buhari has nominated members of NDDC Board for senate confirmation.

Akpabio told journalists last week that the interim committee was to prepare the ground for the new board who will supervise the forensic audit which the president had ordered some weeks ago.

According to columnist, Shaka Momodu, Akpabio who was notoriously nicknamed “Uncommon Transformer” in his days as governor of Akwa-Ibom state was driven by the underlining philosophy of “what money cannot buy, more money can buy it.”

With that mindset, Akpabio who defected from PDP to the APC shortly before the 2019 elections threatened to declare full scale war on his state to win it for his new party. Here were his threatening allusions: “When they asked Hitler’s minister for information how was the war in Poland? He said Warsaw saw war and war saw Warsaw. I will say that, but in 2019 Warsaw shall see war and war shall see Warsaw. The return will be victory.

‘’How else does one explain Akpabio’s new passion to clean the Augean stable of corruption in NDDC? The Commission is essentially a contract-awarding agency, all in the multi-billion naira range. It is therefore easily understandable why Akpabio wants to effectively bring it under his control

‘’Only a pretender will claim that there is no corruption in the NDDC. Truth be told, the agency is reeking of corruption. It has been badly run; massive corruption by way of contract inflation, poor execution, outright looting of the money meant to provide succour to the people of the Niger Delta region who bear the brunt of environmental degradation as a result of oil exploration are rife. I want the NDDC probed and thoroughly so. All those who have undermined the objectives of its creation MUST be brought to book. All the contractors who have collected money and failed to show up at site or failed to execute contracts to specifications must be held to account alongside their enablers,’’ Momodu said.

The senate on Tuesday November 5, 2019 confirmed the nomination of 15 persons for appointment into the board of the commission. This followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta which screened the nominees.

The senate, however, rejected the nomination of Dr. Joy Nunieh, the nominee for Rivers State, over her absence at the screening conducted by the committee without any official communication on reasons for her absence. The committee’s chairman, Senator Peter Nwaboshi, said the nominees were screened and found suitable to serve on the board in accordance with Section 2(2)( a) of the NDDC Act, 2000.

Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, declared that with the confirmation, the interim management of the NDDC set up by the minister had become vitiated. He urged members of the committee to perform their oversight functions effectively to ensure value for money in any project.

Those confirmed are; Dr. Pius Odubu as chairman; Bernard O. Okumagba as Managing Director; Otobong Ndem, Executive Director, Projects; Maxwell Oko, Executive Director, Finance and Administration. Others are; Prophet Jones Erue (Delta), Chief Victor Ekhator (Edo), Nwogu Nwozgu (Abia), Theodore Allison (Bayelsa), Victor Antai (Akwa Ibom), Maurice Effiwatt (Cross River), Olugbenga Elema (Ondo), Hon. Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian (Imo), Aisha Murtala Muhammed (Kano), Ardo Zubairu (Adamawa) and Amb. Abdullahi Baga.

The battle over who controls the NDDC board took a dramatic dimension when senate president, Almad Lawan, directed the new board to take over the affairs of the commission. Lawan, who was reacting to concerns raised by the sSenate minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, and former deputy senate president, Ike Ekwerenmadu, who were worried over the fate of the new board, said the law setting up the NDDC does not recognize an interim arrangement once a board is in place. Reactions have trailed the ensuing cold war.

Meanwhile, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has called for the immediate sack of Akpabio over alleged interference in the affairs of the commission. The group in a press statement signed by its president, Eric Omare, said Akpabio’s activities since his appointment as minister had led to instability and confusion in the region, especially with respect to the management of the NDDC. He also said that hours after President Buhari announced the appointment of the board, Akpabio ran to a television station and announced an interim management team led by Joy Nuieh.

Another group known as IYC Worldwide countered the position of the former and threw its weight behind Akpabio, saying they were not part of the call for his sack. The group’s spokesman, Daniel Dasimaka, in a statement, said Ijaw youths were solidly behind Akpabio and had no reason to demand his removal. The group said it welcomed the steps Akpabio had taken so far as niger delta minister.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, during a visit by the interim management committee said it’s only the executive arm of government that can appoint and remove NDDC board members, and the state government would support the committee to succeed.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Niger Delta Civil Society Coalition (NDCSC), Anyakwee Nsirimovu, has reiterated the call for the redeployment of Akpabio and for the EFCC to assist independent auditors conduct an effective forensic audit of the NDDC, insisting stakeholders would only accept an audit that is holistic. He stressed that the involvement of the EFCC would foreclose all attempts at cover-ups and protectionism necessary to save the region from future degeneration into violent conflict, following ensuing deepening sense of frustration and helplessness momentarily.

Nsirimovu accused some interested elites of attempting to manipulate and derail the forensic audit of the NDDC, saying the inauguration of the interim management committee smacks of a calculated attempt to engage in actions clearly not in the collective interest of the region.

Executive director of the African Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), David Ugolor, decried the unfolding power play in the NDDC and urged the President to ensure the audit of the NDDC was devoid of political interference currently playing out.

NDDC acting managing director, Nunieh, said the president had upheld the constitution by inaugurating the interim management committee, adding: “The president said he will act in accordance with the Act establishing the NDDC, and the Act says that after Cross River, Delta will produce the Chairman.

“But some people do not want Delta to be chairman. They don’t have the right to dictate. They will only obey the provisions of the Act and as good citizens we stand on the provisions of the NDDC Act.”Nunieh had said that the forensic audit would help the NDDC to recover all funds that were illegally taken away from it.

The NDDC has been rocked by controversy following the abrupt ouster of the former acting managing director, Dr. Akwagaga Enyia, last week. Enyia was said to have refused to approve N30billion for desilting contracts and N5billion for the forensic audit of the commission.

However, it has been reported that her decision to decline the approvals was for the avoidance of the outrageous reaction that followed the payment of N1.9billion for water hyacinth contracts, which were hijacked by politicians from the region.

Meanwhile, Nunieh, on Friday November 8, 2019 vowed that the Interim Management Committee would defend the wealth of the people from looters. A statement issued by the Commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili, said Nunieh, while addressing youths who visited the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, stressed that no individual would be allowed to rip off the people of their resources while the committee manages the commission.

“I have been in the Niger Delta struggle from the beginning and these people are beneficiaries of the struggle. But we will not allow them to take the money that belongs to the people of the Niger Delta.“I thank President Muhammadu Buhari especially for believing in us (interim committee) and insisting on upholding the constitution of Nigeria.

The president said that he would act in accordance with the Act establishing NDDC, which states that after Cross River, Delta will produce the Chairman. “But some people do not want Delta to produce chairman. They don’t have the right to dictate. “They will only obey the provisions of the Act, and as good citizens, we (committee) stand on the provisions of the NDDC Act,” she noted.

She said the forensic audit ordered by Buhari would enable the NDDC to recover funds stolen from the commission since 2001.She urged the youths to go back to their communities, assuring them of the Commission’s determination to bring development to all communities in the region.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

