Access Bank Again Demonstrates Commitment To Creative Sector

Stakeholders have commended the 2019 Art X Lagos, sponsored by Access Bank Plc, describing it as a demonstration of the bank’s commitment to Nigeria’s creative sector.

The event, which celebrates local and international artists exceeded all expectations as it showcased a fusion of cultures, driving for inclusiveness through contemporary art display.

Art X Lagos, in the past three years, attracted over 22,000 people from across the world. This year was no different as the fair proved once again to be West Africa’s premier art fair, showcasing 93 artists from 23 countries, thrilling over 10,000 art lovers who trooped in from within and outside Nigeria.

The 2019 Art X Lagos featured thrilling performances such as; Mirror Mirror, a soundless dance drama by Taiwo Aiyedogbon and If Not for a Child, a captivating performance focused on the traditions of Omugwo by Ngozi Schommers.

There were also Art X talk sessions and the Art X live concert. The highlight of the fair, however, was the display of diverse artworks covering photography, video, virtual reality, augmented reality among other forms of art.

“Art X Lagos is an opportunity to bring together thousands of people from across the world to share in the beauty of art and entertainment in Africa. This fair is not just the premier fair in West Africa, but in Africa as a whole, because it speaks to a wide range of issues,” said Access Bank GMD, Herbert Wigwe, at the opening of the art showcase.

“The world must begin to focus on Africa and the quality of creative skills we have. Access Bank has supported this event since inception to demonstrate that, as Africans, we can harness the very best talents we have on the continent to change the African narrative as a whole,” he added

Access Bank has distinguished itself through its support for the African creative sector and demonstrated unwavering commitment to offer “more than banking” by throwing its weight behind events like ART X Lagos, AFRIFF, BAFEST and Access the Stars. This is an indication of its resolve to support young talents on the continent and truly be Africa’s gateway to the world.

This year, the Art X Lagos fair was attended by a number of high profile personalities including the vice president of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; the executive governor of Lagos State, BabaJide Sanwo-Olu; CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele and Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

