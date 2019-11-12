BUSINESS
Access Bank Again Demonstrates Commitment To Creative Sector
Stakeholders have commended the 2019 Art X Lagos, sponsored by Access Bank Plc, describing it as a demonstration of the bank’s commitment to Nigeria’s creative sector.
The event, which celebrates local and international artists exceeded all expectations as it showcased a fusion of cultures, driving for inclusiveness through contemporary art display.
Art X Lagos, in the past three years, attracted over 22,000 people from across the world. This year was no different as the fair proved once again to be West Africa’s premier art fair, showcasing 93 artists from 23 countries, thrilling over 10,000 art lovers who trooped in from within and outside Nigeria.
The 2019 Art X Lagos featured thrilling performances such as; Mirror Mirror, a soundless dance drama by Taiwo Aiyedogbon and If Not for a Child, a captivating performance focused on the traditions of Omugwo by Ngozi Schommers.
There were also Art X talk sessions and the Art X live concert. The highlight of the fair, however, was the display of diverse artworks covering photography, video, virtual reality, augmented reality among other forms of art.
“Art X Lagos is an opportunity to bring together thousands of people from across the world to share in the beauty of art and entertainment in Africa. This fair is not just the premier fair in West Africa, but in Africa as a whole, because it speaks to a wide range of issues,” said Access Bank GMD, Herbert Wigwe, at the opening of the art showcase.
“The world must begin to focus on Africa and the quality of creative skills we have. Access Bank has supported this event since inception to demonstrate that, as Africans, we can harness the very best talents we have on the continent to change the African narrative as a whole,” he added
Access Bank has distinguished itself through its support for the African creative sector and demonstrated unwavering commitment to offer “more than banking” by throwing its weight behind events like ART X Lagos, AFRIFF, BAFEST and Access the Stars. This is an indication of its resolve to support young talents on the continent and truly be Africa’s gateway to the world.
This year, the Art X Lagos fair was attended by a number of high profile personalities including the vice president of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; the executive governor of Lagos State, BabaJide Sanwo-Olu; CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele and Alhaji Aliko Dangote.
MOST READ
NIWA, Navy To Strengthen Collaboration For Waterways’ Security
Ikpeazu Seeks Fund For N500b EEC Project In South Africa
Eid-el Maulud: Nigerians Muslims Must Continue To Live In Harmony
Bayelsa Guber: APC, PDP Trade Accusations Over Printing Of Fake Ballot Papers
Lagos To Recruit 1000 Teachers
UK Envoy To Women: Don’t Abdicate Your Roles In Nation building
Respite For Balogun Market Fire Victims As Lagos Plans Financial Assistance
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
el-Rufai Reveals How Dr Balarabe Became His Running Mate
-
OPINION23 hours ago
Wada: Is Kogi State a Family Fiefdom?
-
NEWS16 hours ago
el-Rufai: I‘m Working Hard For Re-election Of Yahaya Bello In Kogi
-
COVER STORIES6 hours ago
Oyo Gov’ship: APC, PDP Claim Victory, As A’Court Voids Tribunal’s Verdict
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Bayelsa Election: PDP Agents Luring Voters With Cash Inducements. Nabena Alleges
-
HEALTH22 hours ago
NPHCDA Establishes Emergency Centres In Katsina, Gombe States
-
SPORTS19 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail AFN Technical Director’s Sack
-
COVER STORIES7 hours ago
Kidnapped Pastor Regains Freedom 7 Months After