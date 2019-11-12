Customs Reverses Directive On Physical Screening Of Inland Ports-bound Cargoes

After protests by key industry players, the comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), has rescinded the directive of 100 per cent examination of cargoes bound for the Kaduna Inland Dry Port and other bonded terminals in the country.

Ali had ordered that containers bound for the country’s Inland Dry Ports (IDPs) must be “unsealed, opened and examined” to ascertain the content and resealed before exiting the mother port.

But, in a circular from Customs Headquarters (HQ/012/19) entitled “Stemming Irregularities Associated with Transfer To Bonded Warehouses/Terminals,” which LEADERSHIP obtained yesterday, the Customs CG admitted that the earlier directive would fuel congestion at the seaports.

According to assistant comptroller-general, A.O.B. Falade, who issued the circular on behalf of Ali, the “sight on the spot” of all transit goods shall no longer be carried out at the port of discharge but 100 per cent physical examination at the premises of final destination.

He said that consequent upon Circular No. HQ/009/2019 dated 21st October, 2019, the comptroller-general of Customs is envisioning port congestion as a result of sight-on-spot of transit goods ports at the port of discharge.

The Customs boss said that the illicit movement of consignments and the fraudulent use of bonded warehousing facility had been discovered by the management, adding that it had also been affirmed that the present practice and mode of escort in conveying transit goods from port of discharge to final destination deems to contravene the extant provision as outlined in the Customs and Excise Notice No. 7 (published in Government Notice No. 1603 of 1968).

Ali said that “in order to stem these tide; the following guidelines are hereby put in place in addition to, and in accordance with the statutory requirements as provided for in Part IV of LFN 2004 Cap 45 (CEMA) and C&E Notices Nos. 9 and 10. Thus, you are hereby directed to note and be guided as follows.

“Operators of bonded warehouses must have final approval letters and must have renewed their licenses the current year; cargoes meant for transfer to bonded warehouses must conform to extant fiscal policy guidelines and must be under armed escort with relevant documents.

“Goods meant for transfer therein must conform to extant fiscal policy guidelines. All transfers of stemmed cargoes must be under armed escorts with relevant landing certificates issued, attested to by the officer-in-charge of enforcement at every bonded warehouse as well as the escort officers.

“Transires that are not part of the stemmed containers are not allowed to be transferred to bonded warehouses without the payment of Customs’ duties and other charges at the port of discharge.

“Approving Customs Area Commands (CACs) must ensure the receipt of relevant loading certificates within 48hrs of transfer.

“A register showing details of all goods transferred to bonded warehouses must be maintained by all receiving and transferring area commands. All receiving and transferring area commands must ensure maintenance of corresponding registers by the respective bonded warehouses’ operators.

“Monthly returns of all goods transferred to bonded warehouses must be made to headquarters by both receiving and transferring area commands. All extant laws on transit and transire goods must be complied with accordingly.

“All escort officer(s) must insist on, and collect landing certificates at the final destination of the goods. The ‘sight on the spot’ of all transit goods shall no longer be carried out at the port of discharge but 100 per cent physical examination at the premises of final destination,” he said.

Ali, who called for strict compliance with the new circular, warned that violation would attract sanctions.

He said: “Henceforth, the escort of transit goods within Lagos shall be the function of the Federal Operation Units (FOUs) and the escort of transit consignments up country (outside Lagos) to their final destinations shall be the responsibility of Customs Police Unit (CPU) unless otherwise directed by the management.

“Any officer(s) that contravenes or violates any extant provision regarding the above subject shall face severe punishment in accordance with Customs laws. Ensure strict and immediate compliance,” he stated.

