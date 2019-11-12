Eid-el Maulud: Nigerians Muslims Must Continue To Live In Harmony

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Pilgrims Affairs, Hon. Abubakar Hassan Nalaraba, has urged Nigerian Muslims to continue to live in harmony and show love to their fellow brothers and sisters, regardless of religious, ethnic and political affiliations.

Nalaraba, in a press statement by his media office, said the celebration of the birthday of Prophet Mohammed was to remind the people that the only path to peace and prosperity was for us to love our neighbours as epitomized by the Holy Prophet.

The lawmaker representing Awe/Doma/Keana Federal Constituency of Nasarawa state, also felicitated Nigerian Muslims, especially his constituents on the occasion of Eid-El Maulud saying “As we celebrate, let us remember the needy among us and extend love to them” .

