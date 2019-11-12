Ikpeazu Seeks Fund For N500b EEC Project In South Africa

Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has left for South Africa to meet with global investors for funding for the proposed N500b Enyimba Economic City (EEC) project initiated by his administration.

The meeting will be the governor’s second engagement after participating in the 2019 Africa Investment Forum (AIF) in Johannesburg organized by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

According to a statement by the chief press secretary (CPS) to the governor, Barr Onyebuchi Ememanka, Ikpeazu was invited to the meeting by the president of the AfDB, Dr. Abraham Adesina.

“The event is being attended by many African presidents and heads of governments including Paul Kagame of Rwanda, political leaders and businessmen from across the continent and beyond.

The statement obtained by LEADERSHIP explained that the efforts are aimed at raising additional $400 million required for the first phase of the project expected to start in the first quarter of 2020.

He further said, “The project is being sponsored at the board room by the AfDB, Afriexim Bank and the International Finance Corporation, the investment arm of the World Bank.”

Another high point of the trip, he noted, will be Ikpeazu’s meeting with Adesina to tidy up the $200 million AfDB Assisted Infrastructure Development Project for Aba, the commercial city.

Ememanka said the governor will be supported by the federal government and the private sector led respectively by the minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Chiefs Niyi Adebayo, and Darl Uzu.

The governor’s spokesman maintained that before leaving the South African capital later in the week, Ikpeazu is expected to hold a meeting with the state indigenes living in that country.

According to him, Ikpeazu is accompanied by the commissioners for Finance, Works, and his special adviser, Dr. Aham Uko, Chief Bob Chiedozie Ogu, and Mr. Chinenye Nwaogu respectively.

