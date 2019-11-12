Kidnapped Pastor Regains Freedom 7 Months After

The abducted pastor of Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, Pastor Moses Oyeleke who was abducted on April 10, 2019, as well as a teacher, Ndagilaya Ibrahim Umar of Government Science Secondary School, Askira Uba in Borno State have regained their freedom from terrorists.

Confirming the release of the pastor in Maiduguri on Monday, the chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Borno state chapter, Bishop Mohammed Williams Naga, said the church is aware of the freedom.

Bishop Naga thanked all who were instrumental to the freedom of the Pastor and the school teacher, praying that God would reward them.

“We give glory to God Almighty for their freedom. We have been part of the process. We also thank government and all those that have assisted in the freedom of the captives, “ the Bishop said.

Similarly, an official of the Living Faith Church Maiduguri who spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the release of Pastor Oyeleke from captivity, to newsmen in Maiduguri.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the long road to the pastor’s freedom was initiated by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum through the help of two highly-influential Non-governmental Organizations (NGO’s) with sufficient knowledge and contacts with the dreaded insurgents.

The names of the NGOs that facilitated the release of the pastor and the teacher with the active support, logistics and intelligence from the Army and the DSS are the Initiative for Peace Building Movement and The Kalthum Foundation for Peace.

The Initiative, our correspondent further gathered is under one Hammajam Babangida Adamu and Inuwa Shettima Yikala while the Kalthum foundation is being led by a young woman, Ummukalthum Umar.

It was also confirmed that Mr. Babangida and Ummukalthum enjoyed the confidence and have the listening ears of the Abubakar Shekau’s led Boko Haram.

A credible insider who was among the highly sophisticated rescue and negotiation team revealed that the mission that led to the freedom of Pastor Oyeleke started penultimate week, with briefings and discussions with Governor Zulum before the military was eventually informed.

Findings revealed that the actual journey to secure the captives freedom started on Saturday, 9th November, 2019 when President Muhammadu Buhari approved the rescue mission.

A special team from the Nigeria Army, the DSS and three persons representing the two NGO’s that are said to be coordinating and negotiating with the insurgents subsequently begun the risky journey.

However, the captives were eventually released on Sunday 10th November, 2019 in the evening.

The whole process according to him was done based on the atmosphere of understanding between the facilitators, Governor Zulum and the security agencies that are interested in saving lives without compromising the oneness of the Nigerian state.

It was also gathered that due to the latest understanding and the peaceful nature of the pastor’s release, many of those that were abducted may soon regain their freedom under the initiative of Governor Zulum.

