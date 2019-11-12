Tribute To Stella Adadevoh, A Heroine Of Our Time

Born Ameyo Stella Shade Adadevoh on 27 October 1956, Dr Stella Adadevoh would have been 63 years old this year. She died on 19 August

2014 stopping a Liberian official who was infected with the Ebola Virus who was brought to her hospital in Lagos. The Liberian was insisting of leaving the hospital to go visit a Church in Lagos known for its claims of faith healing, Dr Adadevoh who was one of the few doctors in Nigeria that could identify the symptoms of Ebola in Nigeria refused, she insisted that the Liberian must be quarantined.

By her action she saved a nation. She was the reason why the Ebola Virus could not achieve pandemic proportion in Africa’s most populous nation. She died so that her country men and women shall live. She and some of the medical workers who worked in her hospital are national heroes and heroines.

It is therefore sad that five years after Dr Stella Adadevoh died a major national health institution has not be named after her in order to immortalize her heroics. There should be a monument in her honour, that children and especially the female folks in search of heroines at a time that young women have as their heroines winners of Big Brother Naija, while authentic heroines worthy of emulation are not recognized. It is high time we stop honouring politicians who looted our treasury and are the reason we are where we are, while real heroes and heroines like Adadevoh are ignored. This woman did not only become the first doctor in Nigeria to isolate and identify the Ebola virus in Nigeria she was also the first to identify the Avian Influenza in Nigeria. She deserved to be honoured. That is why this column is on the same page with the National Assembly on honouring the late medical doctor.

The House of Representatives recently called for the immortalisation of the late Stella Adadevoh in recognition of her contributions to curbing the spread of Ebola Virus Disease in 2014. The lawmakers noted that Mrs Adadevoh was the lead consultant physician and endocrinologist at a private hospital in Lagos when an Ebola patient arrived the country from Liberia. They also recalled that the medical doctor and three of her colleagues contracted the dreaded virus while treating the patient, and ensuring he did not leave the hospital. Their efforts helped stop the virus from spreading in heavily populated Lagos.

The call by the lawmakers followed a unanimous adoption of a motion moved by Akiolu Kayode (APC, Lagos) during plenary. The lawmaker, while moving the motion, recalled that Adadevoh risked her life in a bid to curb the spread of Ebola Virus Disease in the country by placing an infected Liberian-American diplomat, Patrick Sawyer, in quarantine.

He said the health sector was not prepared for the epidemic and this led to the death of Adadevoh and members of her medical team, who had to make do with the resources available to them. The lawmakers expressed appreciation for Adadevoh’s bravery and professionalism, which saved Nigeria from the impact of an uncontrolled outbreak of the virus and also promoted the swift, strategic and coordinated containment process of the virus.

Now that the National Assembly has recognized the need to honour Adadevoh, there should not be any more delays in persuading the executive arm of government to move swiftly to name a major health institution in Abuja, the nation’s capital after her. Where for any reason the federal government and the federal capital territory administration could not find a major health institution in Abuja to be named after her, then the government should consider building a major health institution in her name in Nigeria’s centre of unity.

Aside naming a major health institution in Abuja after Dr Stella Adadevoh, public spirited individuals, especially the billionaires in the country should endow chairs in medical schools in her name. These days we have medical doctors who have no reason to be in the noble profession. They are uncaring, aloof, unpatriotic, and money mongers that put money ahead of the health of their patients. Who knows what would have happened if the Liberian had been diagnosed by such doctors, they would have been more interested in the Liberian settling

his hospital bills and allowed to leave. But we have to thank God for a doctor like Stella Adadevoh who valued her hypocritical oath and stood against the carrier of the Ebola Virus and saved a nation.

Medical doctors are supposed to be like Stella Adadevoh, sadly doctors like her are in short supply. She was a role model for all who want to become medical doctors. Her story should be told from primary to secondary schools books, so that the young ones would know that to be a medical doctor is a sacrifice in which a medical doctor may have to risk his or her life to save the society. Medical profession should not be seen as the avenue to make money. It is a call for service. Dr Adadevoh epitomizes all that is good in the medical profession and deserved to be honoured.

–Aluta Continua.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

