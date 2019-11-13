NEWS
Army Begins ‘Operation Crocodile Smile IV’ In Ondo
The 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigeria Army yesterday said it has commenced a field training exercise that will nip in the bud, all security challenges in Ondo state.
The exercise tagged: ‘Exercise Crocodile Smile IV’ is also part of the move by the Army to rise against security threat and civil disobedience in the state.
Assistant director, Army Public Relations, Major Victor Olukoya, made the disclosure, in a press statement issued in Akure.
Olukoya noted that the exercise was also in tandem with the constitutional role of the Army to aid civil authority.
He revealed that the exercise which had already began since November 8 would end by the 23rd December 2019.
According to him, the Army has already met with other sister security agencies as a form of partnership and had also been briefed about their roles and responsibilities.
“The exercise will be conducted in conjunction with other security agencies to further sustain the existing synergy between the Nigerian Army and other sister agencies in the state”.
“This is a military exercise aimed at curbing various security threats such as kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, pipeline vandalism, hooliganism and banditry.
“The exercise, which is people oriented, shall be conducted in line with the Nigerian Army Rules of engagement and Code of Conducts, guiding exercises of this nature.
He said the main official flag off of the exercise would take place at the Brigade Super Camp on Lawyer Oke Street, Okitipupa, Ondo State.
He added that; “In furtherance of civil-military relations, the brigade will be carrying out civil-military collaboration activities in the course of the exercise such as medical outreach, donation of books, computers, printers, generators, sports equipment and sanitation in selected communities of southern Ondo State.”
MOST READ
BREAKING: Convene NEC Immediately Or Resign As Party Chair, APC Govs Tell Oshiomhole
DPC Vows To Recover Looted Funds In Bayelsa, Condemns Attack On Natasha Akpoti
Sacked Science Teachers Barricade Gov’s Office In C/River
Court Disqualifies APC Deputy Gov’ship Candidate In Bayelsa
Rogue ‘Bin Laden’ Elephant Caught In India After Killing 5 People
African Agric Ministers Parley To Tackle Climate Change
Kogi Guber: PDP Accuses INEC On Card Readers, Election Procedures
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS2 hours ago
BREAKING: Convene NEC Immediately Or Resign As Party Chair, APC Govs Tell Oshiomhole
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Just In: Edo APC Removes Lawrence Okah As Secretary
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Bayelsa Poll: Court Disqualifies APC Deputy Governorship Candidate Over False Information
-
POLITICS16 hours ago
Bayelsa: Act Quickly On Court Ruling, Secondus Tells INEC
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
Senate Proposes Death Sentence For Hate Speech
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Reps To Investigate Alleged Corruption In N-Power Programme
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Ondo Deep Seaport: Akeredolu Set To Receive Implementation Plan From Spanish Firm
-
BUSINESS17 hours ago
Freight Forwarders Commend WACT For Improved Service Delivery