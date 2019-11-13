Army Begins ‘Operation Crocodile Smile IV’ In Ondo

The 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigeria Army yesterday said it has commenced a field training exercise that will nip in the bud, all security challenges in Ondo state.

The exercise tagged: ‘Exercise Crocodile Smile IV’ is also part of the move by the Army to rise against security threat and civil disobedience in the state.

Assistant director, Army Public Relations, Major Victor Olukoya, made the disclosure, in a press statement issued in Akure.

Olukoya noted that the exercise was also in tandem with the constitutional role of the Army to aid civil authority.

He revealed that the exercise which had already began since November 8 would end by the 23rd December 2019.

According to him, the Army has already met with other sister security agencies as a form of partnership and had also been briefed about their roles and responsibilities.

“The exercise will be conducted in conjunction with other security agencies to further sustain the existing synergy between the Nigerian Army and other sister agencies in the state”.

“This is a military exercise aimed at curbing various security threats such as kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, pipeline vandalism, hooliganism and banditry.

“The exercise, which is people oriented, shall be conducted in line with the Nigerian Army Rules of engagement and Code of Conducts, guiding exercises of this nature.

He said the main official flag off of the exercise would take place at the Brigade Super Camp on Lawyer Oke Street, Okitipupa, Ondo State.

He added that; “In furtherance of civil-military relations, the brigade will be carrying out civil-military collaboration activities in the course of the exercise such as medical outreach, donation of books, computers, printers, generators, sports equipment and sanitation in selected communities of southern Ondo State.”

