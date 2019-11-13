Cleaner In Court For Allegedly Stealing Employer’s Jewelry Worth N5m

A 29-year old cleaner, Moses Elisha, who allegedly stole his employer’s jewelry worth N5 million on Wednesday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna.

Elisha, who resides at Sabon Tasha Kaduna State, is charged with two counts of conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 2 at No. 9, Kenya Street Barnawa, Kaduna.

Leo alleged that the defendant worked for Mrs Esther Michael, the complainant as a cleaner.

The prosecutor said that on Nov. 2, when the complainant went to work, the defendant conspired with one other person, who is at large, stole her gold jewellery worth N5 million.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 59 and 270 of the Penal Code Laws of Kaduna State, 2017.

Elisha pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Lukman Sidi admitted him to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Sidi ordered that one of the sureties must be a relation of the defendant.

He adjourned the case until Dec. 3 for hearing. (NAN)

