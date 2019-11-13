NEWS
Cleaner In Court For Allegedly Stealing Employer’s Jewelry Worth N5m
A 29-year old cleaner, Moses Elisha, who allegedly stole his employer’s jewelry worth N5 million on Wednesday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna.
Elisha, who resides at Sabon Tasha Kaduna State, is charged with two counts of conspiracy and theft.
The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 2 at No. 9, Kenya Street Barnawa, Kaduna.
Leo alleged that the defendant worked for Mrs Esther Michael, the complainant as a cleaner.
The prosecutor said that on Nov. 2, when the complainant went to work, the defendant conspired with one other person, who is at large, stole her gold jewellery worth N5 million.
He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 59 and 270 of the Penal Code Laws of Kaduna State, 2017.
Elisha pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Magistrate Lukman Sidi admitted him to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.
Sidi ordered that one of the sureties must be a relation of the defendant.
He adjourned the case until Dec. 3 for hearing. (NAN)
MOST READ
Breaking: Another Edo APC Faction Suspends Obaseki, Passes Vote Of Confidence On Oshiomhole-led NWC
Association Urges FG To Compel Employers To Remit Employees’ Contributions To RSAs
A/Ibom Guber Appeal: Again Gov. Udom Floors Ekere
Candido Launches AMAC Microfinance Bank ATM Machine
FCTA To Vaccinate 692,000 Children Against Measles, Meningitis
Cleaner In Court For Allegedly Stealing Employer’s Jewelry Worth N5m
JAMB To Give Clarification On Lack Of Admission For High-Scoring Candidates In UTME
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS8 hours ago
BREAKING: Convene NEC Immediately Or Resign As Party Chair, APC Govs Tell Oshiomhole
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Senate Proposes Death Sentence For Hate Speech
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
Bayelsa: Act Quickly On Court Ruling, Secondus Tells INEC
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Reps To Investigate Alleged Corruption In N-Power Programme
-
POLITICS13 hours ago
APC Will Reclaim Bauchi – Dahuwa
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
30 States Yet To Implement Contributory Pension – PENCOM
-
BUSINESS11 hours ago
We’ll Empower 18,000 Women In Edo With Micro-Grants – Halima Dangote
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
Kogi Guber: PDP Accuses INEC On Card Readers, Election Procedures