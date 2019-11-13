C’tee Submits Report On Extra-judicial Killing In Sokoto

The Inter-agency investigative committee set up to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the alleged killing of 2 innocent civilians by men of the Nigerian Air Force in Sokoto have submitted its report.

Receiving the report at the Sokoto Government House, acting governor, Hon. Munir Muhammad Dan’iya thanked the committee for prompt submission.

Dan’Iya while assuring the deputy commissioner of police, Charles Mozie-led committee of his readiness to forward same to governor Aminu Tambuwal on arrival, noted that, the state government is committed to securing the lives of every citizen.

Recall that men of the Nigerian Air Force allegedly killed 2 persons in the Mabera area of Sokoto metropolis some months ago.

The incident sparked off grievances from the locals. Though, the Air Force authority aptly denied killing innocent civilians insisting therefore that, their men only clashed with members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shi’ite.

In sharp contrast however, Sokoto state leader of the IMN outrightly countered the Air Force claims, saying those killed are not in any way their members.

