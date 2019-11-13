NEWS
DPC Vows To Recover Looted Funds In Bayelsa, Condemns Attack On Natasha Akpoti
The governorship candidate of the Democratic People’s Congress (DPC) in the Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa State, Mrs Seiyefa Fetepigi Eches has vowed to probe past governments of Bayelsa State and recover all looted funds from public office holders and their cronies.
This is even as she has condemned the attack on the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Kogi State, Natasha Akpoti. “I strongly condemn the attack on the Social Democratic Party governorship candidate in Kogi State, Natasha Akpoti,” she said. LEADERSHIP reports that the SDP candidate was allegedly attacked at the stakeholders meeting in Lokoja in the presence of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Prof. Mamood Yakubu and Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu who were in the state to discuss how to ensure peaceful election on Saturday.
She called on security agents to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act and also called on politicians to imbibe issue-based campaign and shun violence in all its ramifications.
Mrs Seiyefa Eches made the vow in a statement she personally signed and made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja, yesterday saying that there is no justification for the trillions of naira that accrued to Bayelsa State since 1999 as a major oil producing state. She noted that the state capital, Yenagoa remains a glorified village while other towns and communities are in shambles reflecting the poverty, deprivation and marginalisation of the people where the first oil well in Nigeria was found.
