Edo 2020: Harvest Of Endorsements For Obaseki

Despite recent attack on the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki by hoodlums at Iyahmo home of APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, PATRICK OCHOGA writes that the governor has continued to receive endorsements from party members in the state for his second term bid.

Those who are familiar with the political developments in Edo State, especially in the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), ahead of the 2020 governorship tussle, will not be incorrect to conclude that these are obviously not the best of times politically for the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The love lost between him and his predecessor, who is the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is said to be at the heart of the crisis tearing the party apart.

The political face-off between the duo is deepening with loyalists on both sides of the political divides throwing brickbat at one another. While loyalists of Oshiomhole labelled Obaseki as an ingrate, who after having enjoyed support of Oshiomhole and other party chieftains to become governor abandoned his benefactors. Obaseki’s supporters on the other hand have consistently insisted that Edo tax payers’ money won’t be shared to people he described as greedy politicians.

Enraged by the governor’s disposition and style of governance, the anti- Obaseki’s group under the platform of Edo Peoples Movement, (EPM), led by former attorney general and commissioner of justice, Henry Idahagbon and former House of Representatives member, Hon. Samson Osagie, and other members of the APC to champion a fierce campaign against Obaseki’s second term ambition.

However, among the gladiators expected to square up against Obaseki for the APC governorship ticket come 2020 are two-time governorship aspirant and retired Brigadier General Charles Airhiavhere; former minister of state for works and one –time governorship aspirant, Dr Chris Ogiemwonyi; former deputy governor and cairman, NDDC board, Dr Pius Odubu and Hon Samson Osagie, all of whom are foot soldiers and loyalists to the national chairman of the APC.

But in a bid to maintain and consolidate his grip on the party’s structure ahead of the battle, leadership of the party across the 18 local government areas of the state have reaffirmed their support towards his second term bid. Besides the vote of confidence passed on the governor, they have also endorsed him as the sole APC flagbearer for the 2020 governorship election in the state.

It would be recalled that a chieftain of the party from Edo South Senatorial District, Rev. Michael Egharevba, recently moved the motion for the endorsement and adoption of the governor for a second term, even as he commended the governor on his achievements in the past three years.

He noted that the governor has transformed all sectors of the state within a short time, adding that: “We are solidly behind the governor and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu for a second term. This is the first time somebody is speaking to our hearts and it is evident in the physical structures he is building across the state.”

Former chief whip in the Edo State House of Assembly and a leader of the APC in Edo North, Hon Shaibu Abdullahi, seconded the motion for the adoption of Governor Obaseki as the APC flagbearer in the elections next year.

Also, a former council chairman and chieftain of the APC in Edo Central, Mrs. Stella Okoro, said the women of the state have unanimously agreed to adopt the governor and support his bid for a second term.

“When a woman carries you on her back, you are protected. We are happy for all the governor is doing. We are carrying him on our back as a sign of our support for his administration,” she said.

On his part, Edo State chairman of the APC, Anselm Ojezua, echoed the party leaders’ support for Obaseki’s second term bid and insisted that the APC in Edo State has been active and remains strong as ever before.

He explained the APC prohibits the formation of parallel movements within the party structure, noting that the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) cannot be an organ of the party.

In a vote of thanks, APC chieftain, Charles Idahosa, urged the party leaders to intensify work at the ward level to defeat the common enemy against the Governor Obaseki-led government.

He noted that: “We have a problem and we need to go back to our respective wards to put things in order. There is a big fight, and it is a win for us. We know our enemy and we must defeat him.”

The governor presented the scorecard of his administration in the past three years to the party leaders, hailing them for their sacrifice and faith in his administration, with a promise to do more in delivering the dividends of democracy to Edo people.

He said his administration has engendered good governance through policies and programmes targeted at eradicating poverty and creating jobs in the last three years, assuring to consolidate on his achievements in the next one year.

“When we came on board three years ago, 15 out of 18 LGAs were not able to pay salaries and we met huge pension arrears burden, but with your support, we have made a lot of progress.

“For revenue generation, the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in Oredo LGA rose from N1.5 million monthly in December 2016 to N62 million in October, 2019. We are emphasis ING on people-oriented projects because the APC’s principle is focused on people’s development,” Obaseki said.

He also maintained that his administration has created about 107,000 direct and indirect jobs in the last three years, stressing that his administration has been getting a lot of support from diaspora in this regard. He also urged the people of the state to expect more development in the next year especially in the area of agriculture, infrastructure, job creation and social welfare.

The governor reiterated that members of the APC working against the interest of the party would be driven out, adding, “Nobody must feel that they are bigger than the party.”

Meanwhile, the EPM, has called on the governor to convene what it described as a peace meeting. But the governor’s camp described the members of EPM group as an illegality said they must declare their intention to return to the fold before the start of any peace talks

Obaseki, while speaking through his chief of staff, Taiwo Akerele, weekend, insisted that the EPM was not recognised by the APC constitution.

He said: “EPM members cannot be running to Oshiomhole; it’s not possible. It means that he is taking sides. As a leader, it is expected that he should give opportunity to all sides and we are ready to go to Oshiomhole when he provides leadership, but those people must first drop the toga of EPM.

“We cannot talk to them on the basis of their membership of the EPM. I am a loyal party man. I am loyal to the APC. I am loyal to Buhari, I am loyal to the APC National Leader (Asiwaju Bola Tinubu).”

While acknowledging Idahagbon and Samson Osagie’s contributions to Obaseki’s victory in 2016, Akerele insisted that the EPM was an illegal group.

“If anybody has any issue, they should come out. Has anybody told you that they are against the policies of the government? No. These are our brothers, these are our comrades. I am using this opportunity to call on them. Come, let us reason together as the Bible says so that we can iron out issues.

“Is it Idahagbon? Is it Samson Osagie? Anybody? They are our brothers and we want them to come so that the APC will be one united family and one united party so that together we can campaign for the second term of Obaseki because what we are looking at is how the future generation will be employed.

“There is no crack in the wall of the APC. What has happened is that some people who could not penetrate into the heart of this government decided to form a parallel group which is unknown to the APC constitution. It is an unknown body to the APC constitution. It (the EPM) is unknown to the APC constitution.

He faulted Oshiomhole for his alleged role in the crisis, saying it was not good for the party.

Akerele added, “He is our national chairman and former governor of Edo State that is well respected. In fact, we don’t only need him in Edo, we need him in Nigeria. We need Oshiomhole as a leader in this country. His wealth of wisdom and experience but he should really be the leader of all.”

The governor’s aide also frowned at the rumour making the rounds that Oshiomhole single-handedly made Obaseki governor.

Akerele said, “The decision to make Obaseki governor was a collective decision; it was not a one-man decision. It is erroneous for anybody to think that it was by one person. If Oshiomhole brought Obaseki and he didn’t scale through the scrutiny, he wouldn’t have sailed through.”

Nevertheless, as the crisis within the party has remained unabated, Obaseki has continued with his work and service delivery, even as he is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure he secures a second term in office.

