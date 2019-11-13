Examining Impacts Of Dokubo’s Policy Review On Amnesty Programme

Long before the appointment of Prof Charles Dokubo as the coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme for former Niger Delta militants, several calls had been made for a total review and revamping of the onshore/offshore education policies of the Amnesty Office. The problem had been that the Amnesty Office for five years had no effective monitoring team, which would monitor students, hence, many students who were meant to graduate were stuck as a result of several underlying unresolved discrepancies.

Before the appointment of Prof Charles Dokubo, students under the Amnesty Programme had at different points gotten stranded and the menace was causing heated agitations and a total collapse of trust in the amnesty programme. Sequel to the above, Prof Charles Dokubo had to set up a team of relationship managers who had to painstakingly manage the agitation and different concerns of the students in various institutions.

Also, Prof Charles Dokubo sometime in May 2018 set up a committee which he tasked with the responsibility of developing a sustainable education plan for the next two years. The committee however submitted their report with ratified and tailor made policies, which have also been adopted by the management team under Prof Charles Dokubo. Below are Some of the recommendations of the report and some of the policies already adopted; Preparation of students allowances on a quarterly basis to ensure that deadlines were strictly met.

This singular act has reduced the constant call of students for the payment of their allowances. This policy has mitigated the erstwhile constant delay in disbursement of funds by the federal government. This carefully thought out action formed the basis for further trust in the management prowess of the Prof Charles Dokubo led team; Another key recommendation of the committee includes the compulsory verification exercise which would aid in knowing the actual number of students who are beneficiaries of the amnesty programme scholarship at various institutions of higher learning across the country.

This would fish out ghost elements in the amnesty education programme. So far, several inconsistencies have been noted and are currently under investigation by the authorities; the new policy review includes the recommendation for deployment of fresh beneficiaries into schools for education programmes. This alone would see the insertion of over 3,000 freshers into various institutions across the country.

Over time, Prof dokubo constituted a committee to carry out verification exercises to ascertain the invoices sent by universities for payment of tuition fees for beneficiaries undergoing various education programmes in the 2017/2018 academic sessions. This verification exposed over 747 ghost students who did not exist in the database of the amnesty office. This meant that these names were fictitious names, which formed parts of the reasons why the amnesty office was overburdened.

We believe that the many wars Prof Dokubo is currently fighting stems from the toes he had stepped on in a bid to bring dividends to the actual beneficiaries of the programme. The education policy review of the Prof Charles Dokubo-led team has achieved milestones.

– Martin writes from Abuja

