FCTA To Vaccinate 692,000 Children Against Measles, Meningitis

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said that it is targeting a total of 692,695 children in the six area councils of the Federal Capital territory (FCT), in its integrated measles and meningitis vaccination campaign, scheduled to hold between 16th to 25th November, 2019.

Acting executive secretary, FCT Primary Health Care Board (PHCB), Dr. Iwot Ndaeyo, who disclosed this during a one-day media orientation on meningitis and measles vaccination campaign in the FCT, added that arrangements have been made to ensure that the vaccination exercise reached every nooks and crannies of the territory.

Ndaeyo stated that the vaccines would be administered to children between the ages of one to five years for meningitis vaccines and children between the ages of nine months to five years for measles vaccines, which would be administered in 365 permanent and temporary healthcare facilities in the FCT.

He disclosed that the cost of vaccinating a child in FCT stands at about N600, adding that about N40m was budgeted for the weeklong exercise, with the FCTA contributing N20m, while the UNICEF and WHO would contribute the remaining N20m.

The acting executive secretary therefore appealed to parents and caregivers in the FCT to make their children and wards available for the vaccines, adding that the vaccines are free, safe and saves lives.

