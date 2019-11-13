Gombe Deputy Speaker Impeached

All may not be well with Gombe State House of Assembly, as its deputy speaker, Shuaibu Adamu Haruna was impeached yesterday.

The impeached deputy speaker has been replaced by the member representing Kwami West, Sidi Buba.

Member representing Yamaltu East, Adamu Sale Pata moved the motion for the impeachment of Haruna on the floor of the House, and was seconded by the member representing Billiri West, Hon. Tulfugut Kardi.

21 out of the 24 members of the House, effected the impeachment, and no reason was given as to why the deputy speaker was impeached.

It was however being speculated by some staff of the House who were seen in groups discussing the development, that the impeached deputy speaker, breached a collective agreement by all the lawmakers to boycott last Saturday’s swearing in of commissioners at the Pantami Stadium, Gombe by attending.

At the swearing in ceremony of commissioners on Saturday, the Speaker, Abubakar Kurba, was conspicuously absent, fuelling speculations of a rift between the executive and the legislature.

There is also rumour making the rounds that the impeached deputy speaker’s demeanor was becoming intolerable to his colleagues as well as his perceived loyalty to the executive rather than the legislature.

Phone calls put through by LEADERSHIP to the Speaker, Abubakar Kurba and the new deputy speaker, Sidi Buba to find out the reasons for their action proved abortive.

Also, SMS sent to the duo were not replied as at the time of filing this report.

Reacting to the development amidst speculations of rift between the executive and the legislature, senior special assistant to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on Media and Publicity, Ismaila Uba Misili said what happened on the floor of the assembly, was an internal affairs of the house and should be seen as such.

He told LEADERSHIP through the telephone that the governor believes in rule of law and separation of power.

According to Misili, he noted that there are three arms of government and as such each is independent of the other.

“Members of the state House of Assembly have the right to carry out their legislative duties. As for the governor, he believes in separation of power and what happened in the house (impeachment), has nothing to do with the executive,” Misili added.

