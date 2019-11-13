Hoodlums Disrupt Protest Against School Closure

Suspected thugs at the community town hall in Ekiadolor, Edo State, yesterday disrupted a scheduled press conference by Coalition of Unions of the College of Education, now University of Education, Ekiadolor.

The workers were protesting the continued closure of the school and the non-payment of their salary for the past eight months.

One of them told journalists that they have received several calls from government quarters that the scheduled press conference should be put on hold because the governor was celebrating his third year anniversary in office.

The workers had to hurriedly put-off the press conference when some youths were sighted milling around the area.

But a statement jointly signed by the chairman of the College of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), Comrade Fred Omonuwa, his Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) counterpart, Comrade Charles Obasuyi and chairman, Senior Staff Union of College of Education (SSUCOEN), Comrade Ken Omoruyi claimed that the state government deceived them with the policy of upgrading the over 4-year-old institution to a University.

They said “As at today, staff of this institution are being owed 8 months’ salaries, a development that negates the copious provision of all known international and municipal laws as spelt-out in Sections 14(1), 16(2), 17(1)(b), 34(1) of the 1999 Constitution and Article 15 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Right.

They said that the so called upgrade of the school “was a political gimmick aimed at satisfying the drivers of both the immediate past administration and the present administration in Edo state. It is no longer news that Edo University Iyamho whose establishment was pronounced the same day with the University of Education Ekiadolor, had celebrated their first graduation ceremony a month ago.”

They called on the state government to “defray our outstanding salaries. Edo state government should lift embargo on admission into the college. Edo state government should begin to bring 100 per cent subvention to the college”.

