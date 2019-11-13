NASS To Pass 2020 Budget Nov 28

To ensure a return to the January-December budget cycle, the National Assembly will on November 28 pass the 2020 Appropriation Bill for possible assent by President Muhammadu Buhari next month

The Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, disclosed this in Abuja, yesterday.

To meet the target, Lawan directed the Senate Committee on Appropriation to submit its report on the 2020 budget on November 26, 2019.

He stated that the committee’s compliance with the date would facilitate the passage of the budget on November 28 before the National Assembly proceeds on Christmas break.

Lawan said: “On the budget 2020, we are working on, the ball is now in the court of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, the last committee standing.

“All the committees have done their work so well within the defined parameters and we, therefore, expect the Appropriation Committee to produce the report and lay it here by the 26th of November,.

“I believe that the same thing will be done in our sister chamber, the House of Representatives, so that we can pass the Appropriation Bill 2020 on November 28 by the Grace of God,” Lawan said.

Meanwhile, the Senate has called on the executive arm of government to fix the power sector, which it noted, contributed to the closure of textile industries in the country.

The lawmakers also asked the executive to encourage local textile manufacturing companies by providing them with soft loans and easy access to credit facilities through the Bank of Industry (BoI).

To ensure the viability of local textiles, the Senate urged the government to ban the importation of foreign garments for five years.

The decisions were taken yesterday on the floor of the Senate based on a motion of ‘urgent need to revamp the nation’s comatose textile industry”, sponsored by Senator Barkiya Abdullahi (Katsina Central).

He noted that the textile industry in Nigeria played a significant role in the manufacturing sector of the economy with a record of over 140 companies in the 1960s and 1970s.

According to him, the textile industry recorded an annual growth of 67 per cent, adding that as at 1991, the sector employed about 25 per cent of the workforce in the manufacturing sector.

The lawmaker said that the industry was the highest employer of labour apart from the civil service at that time.

Consequently, the Senate expressed concern that the textile industry had witnessed massive decline in the last two decades with many textile companies such as the Kaduna Textile Mills, Kano Textile, Aba Textile, United Nigeria Textile, First Spinners amongst others, closing shops and throwing millions of workers into the job market.

The legislature lamented that the discovery of oil in Nigeria had adversely affected the textile industry in Nigeria as a result of the decline in the production of cotton, which was the major source of raw materials for the sector

The Senate remarked that government policies such as increase in taxation, high cost of production, trade liberalisation resulting in massive importation of textile materials, had negatively affected the production of local textile materials.

The upper chamber agreed that revamping the industry would provide more employment opportunities for the youths and reduce crime rate in the country.

It concluded that if the industry was resuscitated, it would provide additional revenue and assist the government to diversify the economy.

Senator Ajayi Boroffice (Ondo North) said that the industry has the capacity to boost revenue generation but blamed the recession in the sector on the importation of textile materials from abroad.

He, therefore, called for an extension of the current border closure to help resuscitate the industry and urged the Bank of Industry to give loans for cotton cultivation.

The minority leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who supported the motion, disagreed with Boroffice on the continued closure of the borders. He said that the main issue is for government to encourage the cultivation of cotton and fixing of the epileptic power sector.

Abaribe said that the smuggling of textile materials needs to be checked while the export of textile products to neighbouring countries should be disallowed.

He said with the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, being a textile industry unionist, the federal government should have more interest in revamping the industry.

Senator Gabriel Suswam (Benue North West) lamented the closure of several textile companies, which according to him, had forced cotton growers out of business.

He said the moribund textile industry had gravely affected the contribution of both the agriculture and manufacturing sectors to the economy.

Lawan said the textile market was huge but facing setbacks from poor power supply and further called for the blockage of the smuggling of textile materials into the country.

He said the border closure could only provide temporary relief, stressing that the solution lies with the federal government fixing of the power supply problems.

